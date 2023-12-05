Can I Collect Unemployment If Terminated While On Disability?

Without question, having a disability can make it difficult to actively participate in many of the day-to-day activities of life – including working regularly at a job. Finding yourself unable to work can be financially stressful, to say the least. Things can become even more complicated when other unexpected factors come into play – like being terminated when you’re off work for a disability.

Unfortunately, this can happen – and it can feel incredibly overwhelming when it does. Those who find themselves in this situation often wonder if they can collect unemployment if terminated while also receiving disability benefits. It’s an essential and understandable question to ask. Let’s take a closer look at the law together.

Taking A Closer Look at Potential Benefits

Individuals who struggle with a disability that has rendered them unable to work may have a variety of options as far as available benefits:

Social Security Disability Benefits : These are benefits that the Social Security Administration pays to disabled individuals who can prove that they have a qualifying disabling condition that has rendered them unable to work for one calendar year or more. There are two types of Social Security disability benefits:

: These are benefits that the Social Security Administration pays to disabled individuals who can prove that they have a qualifying disabling condition that has rendered them unable to work for one calendar year or more. There are two types of Social Security disability benefits: Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) : These benefits are benefits provided to individuals with a qualifying disabling condition who also worked a job for a sufficient length of time through which they paid benefits into the Social Security system.

: These benefits are benefits provided to individuals with a qualifying disabling condition who also worked a job for a sufficient length of time through which they paid benefits into the Social Security system. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) : These benefits are also benefits paid to individuals with a qualifying disabling condition, but unlike the case with SSDI benefits, those who receive SSI benefits need not necessarily have had a job through which they paid into the Social Security system. However, they have to have income and resources below a certain threshold established by the Social Security Administration to qualify for benefits.

: These benefits are also benefits paid to individuals with a qualifying disabling condition, but unlike the case with SSDI benefits, those who receive SSI benefits need not necessarily have had a job through which they paid into the Social Security system. However, they have to have income and resources below a certain threshold established by the Social Security Administration to qualify for benefits. Long-Term Disability Benefits : Long-term disability benefits are benefits typically provided through a long-term disability insurance policy, either privately obtained by the individual or provided as a benefit by the employer. Long-term disability benefits are usually provided for medical conditions that are not expected to resolve quickly and often last for a year or more.

: Long-term disability benefits are benefits typically provided through a long-term disability insurance policy, either privately obtained by the individual or provided as a benefit by the employer. Long-term disability benefits are usually provided for medical conditions that are not expected to resolve quickly and often last for a year or more. Short–Term Disability Benefits: Short-term disability benefits are also benefits typically provided through a long-term disability insurance policy, either privately obtained by the individual or provided as a benefit by the employer. Short-term disability benefits generally range for a period of less than a year – often around six months or so, though benefit periods will differ based upon the terms of the particular policy.

Unemployment benefits, by contrast, are typically paid to individuals who are able to work – but lose their job through no fault of their own. The company may be laying off employees for any number of reasons that have nothing to do with performance – and if so, an employee who is otherwise ready, able, and willing to work may qualify for unemployment benefits.

Can I Collect Both Types Of Benefits At Once?

As a general rule of thumb, the answer to the question of whether you can collect disability and unemployment benefits at once is, unfortunately, no.

Generally, individuals enefits based on the fact that they are unable to work as a result of their medical condition. Unemployment benefits, by contrast, are collected based on the fact that an individual is able to work but currently has no suitable employment. As a result, if you are already collecting disability, it may be unlikely that you can collect both types of benefits at the same time.

There is, however, a possibility that those who are terminated while on short-term disability leave may be eligible for unemployment benefits. If the disability is only temporary and resolved fairly quickly, those who are terminated during the period of disability may be eligible for unemployment benefits as soon as the disability resolves. Those who are terminated while struggling with a long-term disability, however, usually will not recover unemployment benefits because their disability is not expected to resolve to the point where they can return to work.

Without question, disability insurance can provide vital financial support for those who are unable to work. The support that disability insurance provides is often only temporary, however – and is only financial support. Disability insurance will typically not protect your job itself – although some federal and state laws do. Ultimately, whether those laws protect your job depends on various legal factors. As a result, consulting with an attorney who knows and understands the law will be essential.

Summary

At The Law Firm, we understand the multitude of struggles that disabled individuals often face. We know that a disability is more than just an injury or an illness – it’s a change to your entire way of life. When you face these difficulties, you should know that you never have to face them alone. Our talented and experienced team of attorneys understands every aspect of the process of pursuing disability benefits, and we will always pursue the best legal strategies on your behalf. If you’re ready to get started, give us a call today. We look forward to speaking with you soon.