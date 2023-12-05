Exploring Comfort: The Best Pillows and Cushions in Bangladesh

If you have undergone a medical abortion recently, then you must follow certain healthcare tips to recover properly and quickly from the procedure. The decision to terminate your pregnancy can mean different things to different people. Some are happy and relieved, while others are confused and not so glad that they had to take this call. Also, there are a few physical impacts to manage and ensure good health.

We will take you through all these aspects of abortion care in the post below.

How to Manage Your Physical Health?

After ending your unplanned pregnancy, you must prepare to recover from the abortion pill procedure. Here are suggestions for the same:

Intimacy

Do not have vaginal intercourse for a minimum of 2 to 3 weeks. Give time for the cervix to heal as it gets ripened during the medication pregnancy termination. Also, with the passing of all the products of conception from the uterus and out, your vagina needs some rest. Avoid douching as well. But if anyhow you get sexually active, then do use a birth control method to prevent an unplanned pregnancy.

Drink Lots of Water

It is necessary to stay hydrated because the side effect of diarrhea can lead to water loss. Drink a sufficient amount of water every day. You can try electrolyte water to balance the mineral count in the body. And perhaps try fruit juices and smoothies for hydration and nutrition.

Maintain Hygiene

Wear fresh clothes every day and get the bed linen washed regularly to keep your surroundings clean. Maintaining hygiene will keep you calmer and happier, also, it helps to prevent several diseases and health issues. And since you are still recovering from the procedure, it is mandatory to remain hygienic.

Abortion Bleeding

It is best to avoid inserting tampons, menstrual cups and likes in your vagina for at least 2 to 3 weeks. Instead, you can utilize sanitary pads for the bleeding. Change your pads regularly to avoid the risk of infections.

Cramps

Even after a successful pregnancy termination through pills, mild contractions in the uterus can occur infrequently. The cramps help get the uterus back to its original size, which is a normal outcome. However, if there is some amount of pain involved, you can apply a heating pad or hot water bag for relief, or use a low dose of painkiller.

Physical Activities

Do not lift heavy objects or operate motor vehicles immediately. Avoid the same for at least 2 weeks from the end of the procedure. Take a good amount of rest from running too many errands and stressing yourself out physically. If you need to drive down somewhere, go in a cab or get a taxi driver if you think the effort is too much for your health.

Dietary Instructions

To replenish iron and other nutrients, eat food that will help recover your original health. Go for beetroot, pomegranate, spinach, black beans, lean meat, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, calcium diet items such as dairy foods like milk, yogurt, and eggs, and vitamin C items such as citrus fruits, and more. Add pulses and legumes, vegetable and meat stew, folic acid, and amino acid food items such as dry fruits, nuts, avocados, and others.

How to Address Mental Health?

It is normal to feel mixed emotions after ending your pregnancy. But you do not have to keep all the thoughts to yourself. There could be instances where you feel numb, guilty, and doubt yourself if not too happy or relieved with the decision to terminate your pregnancy. The outburst of emotions is thus expected and must not be frowned upon. You can always try out the below-mentioned options in this case:

Speak to Someone You Know

If you have someone you can trust with your details and stories, then you can let out your feelings regarding your abortion to that individual. Telling and sharing your feelings with someone will help you feel better and maybe they can guide you to better cope with the emotions.

Consult a Counselor

If you wish to get a professional consultation, then talk to a counselor who deals with pregnancy care or mental health. The counselor can assist with grief management and undo any trauma or ill effects that the choice of ending the pregnancy could have left on your mind.

Talk to Your Family Doctor

If there is a family doctor you have, then it is best to voice your concerns and emotions to him or her. Your family doctor may know your health history and your scenario better than any other professional. So, you can try to have a word and see what he/she advises you to go ahead with.

What Are the Possible Warning Signs?

Mifepristone and Misoprostol pills cause pregnancy termination successfully. The efficacy rate is 97=99%. It is rare to face any complications. However, if you encounter any of the following symptoms, get medical help at the soonest:

Too heavy vaginal bleeding

A fever that lasts for more than 12 hours

Shortness of breath

Foul odor or discharge from the vagina

Intense pain in the abdomen

Dizziness

To Conclude

Medical abortion is one of the easiest and most satisfactory methods to end an unplanned pregnancy at home. You can take the pills safely and in your comfort zone. The above-given tips will help you recover quickly and healthily from a pregnancy termination procedure.