How to Secure Your Hosting Server: Best Practices and Tips

More than 1.7 billion websites call the internet their home. Each of them is hosted by at least one hosting server. One server can host many websites on one machine. However, it depends on the way they are hosted. In shared hosting, one hacked website can result in all of the others going down. This is known as the bad neighborhood effect.

Security for web hosting servers is quite important. It can no longer be taken for granted. Every site owner needs cybersecurity in one way or another. Both web hosting and cyber security companies need to follow best practices. They have been hosting websites for quite some time and need to ensure they are doing it right.

In the dynamic landscape of a software development company, ensuring the security of your hosting server is paramount. Cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it crucial for businesses to adopt robust measures to safeguard their data, applications, and sensitive information.

Hosting service providers ensure they are doing things right. No website should ever be taken down by a cyberattack. Hence, we will have a look at some of the best tips and practices for securing the hosting server.

Top-notch practices and tips for hosting companies to secure their hosting servers

In most hosting environments, hosting services must secure their servers. It protects both their physical and digital assets. Client data and information are also protected. That’s why the best dedicated server uses firewalls to stop attacks.

Businesses leasing hosting servers rely on service providers for data security. They even rely on them to keep their site running seamlessly. If the hosting provider is compromised, it can cause the following:

Loss of data.

Increased downtime.

Client revenue was adversely affected.

These issues can hurt the hosting provider’s reputation. It affects the revenue of both parties too. Hence, applying some of the best practices will help bolster security on hosting servers. This also helps cut down the risk of a cyber-attack. It even protects against an online leak too.

Configuring and installing a web application firewall

A web application firewall (WAF) helps block numerous kinds of common attacks. Those coming especially via online web forms are stopped. It runs on the OSI model’s layer 7. It does not run on a hardware firewall. It resembles a reverse proxy. Here, all traffic should go through the Firewall before it reaches the server. WAF can analyze HTTP traffic and block suspicious entries.

Hosting service providers use WAF to block the following out of many:

Cross-site scripting (XSS).

Cross-site forgeries (CSF).

SQL Injections.

Suppose an attacker sends malformed SQL strings using a website’s contact form. WAF detects it and blocks it. A top-notch WAF shows information and stats regarding blocked attacks. Web hosts help identify vulnerabilities on clientele’s sites this way.

Protecting websites from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks

Web hosting servers find stopping DDoS attacks challenging. They come from multiple IPs on the planet. No web hosting service provider can block legitimate traffic. That will hurt clientele’s sites. But determining the right traffic from malicious ones requires correct surveillance and tools. Installation of these tools is compulsory.

Attackers launch DDoS attacks without warning. Risk reduction techniques require the correct tools and tech. They prevent performance degradation and downtime for all websites on the hosting server. These very tools can notify admins, stop the attack, and protect websites from resource depletion and crashes.

Utilizing SFTP over FTP

File Transfer Protocol (FTP) transfers data using cleartext. This leaves clientele at the mercy of man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks & data eavesdropping too. Instead of hosting on an FTP server, a secure FTP (SFTP) server works. This helps users upload, share, and transfer files on encrypted channels.

Backing up data timely on servers

Website owners can make mistakes. They also need their websites restored on certain dates. Web hosting clientele relies on hosting service providers to have top-notch backups. They also need a reasonable retention policy (i.e. for almost 30 days).

Backups are a key part of disaster recovery. They can be used for recovering data at the client’s request. They also help in restoring servers in case an attack takes it down.

For instance, ransomware injected successfully inside a shared server can destroy numerous sites. This is because of the bad neighborhood effect due to shared hosting. But backups can help recover that very data. However critical security measures can protect websites even further.

Using whitelisting for maintaining IP addresses

Web hosting service providers know numerous customer IPs are used to access authorized areas (cPanel especially). Customers should whitelist IP addresses to help approved ones access admin areas of the site’s management account. The same goes for the server. Admins should use whitelisting for remote access via SSH.

Using SSL/TLS connections

Each connection to web hosting servers needs encryption. This protects users nicely from man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks. Users who wish to connect to websites from public WiFi networks expose themselves to data that can be detected and stolen.

Here is how user data can be protected from online peeping and compromise:

Forcing an encrypted connection to servers.

Utilizing a server secure by cryptographic means.

Antivirus and antimalware protection is necessary

Site owners can upload any file to their hosting account even if the server hosts 100 sites. At times these files are infected. Either knowingly or inadvertently these files can have malware. Malware on the hosting server can affect other sites especially if admins execute the file. Alternatively, attackers can obtain privileges on the server and execute the file.

Using antivirus and antimalware software can help hosts find infected files quickly. Regardless of whether they provide Linux servers running on Windows, this software can clean the files and prevent their upload.

Conclusion

Cyber attacks today have evolved. They have worsened and are becoming relentless. Hackers have sadly started targeting network infrastructure too. This is why hosting service providers must use the best practices and tips in hosting and server protection.

Web hosting service providers must apply them. They should take all the needed steps to protect the clientele’s sites at all costs. This prevents loss of revenue and business. Digital cyberspace has become more secure. It paves the way for online business to become easy again.