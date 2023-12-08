The Emotional Roller Coaster of Moving: What to Expect with Man with a Van London

The most memorable feature of an event, party or restaurant may not be the quality of the food or even the décor but the impression created by the hostess. The hostess who greets visitors makes a powerful first impression and can make break your success. But finding the right hostess is something you don’t leave up to a chance. You want to do more than just collecting applications from teenagers and hire a random one, hoping he/she will be a stellar employee.

Finding the perfect hostess in Dubai takes a lot of effort and search. Here are some useful tips you can use to find the best hostess for your event.

Find one that’s kind, friendly, and caring

The very first rule of hiring a good hostess is to look for someone who friendly, caring and kind. They should be thoughtful and considerate for you to work with, and they will also make a great first impression on your guests. Since your hostess is the first person, installing them at the front will help make your guests feel welcome instantly.

Make ‘em smile

The thing that really gets your guest when enter in is an enormous smile from your hostess. Hire a person who walks and greets your guests with a 1000klw smile.

Bring out their personality

Hiring a hostess with a great personality is very important, after all, it is the hostess who has to deliver the bad news to the guests if there is an issue.

To learn more about your hostess’s personality, pay attention to how they respond to your questions. The person who is responsive, polite, and cheerful is the one you should hire. You can also ask them for a solution by putting them in a random situation and ask them what they will do in such a situation. Based on their reply can decide whether you should hire this person or not.

Ask strange questions

A hostess has to deal with strange questions and requests all the time. The best way to know if your hostess can handle weird and strange questions is by asking them strange questions yourself. You can ask some random questions like Is the food vegan verified? Where is the lift? What is the level of wi-fi radiation on the rooftop? If the response is satisfactory, you can decide whether to hire the candidate or not.

Calm under Pressure

Any event will have their stressful moments, especially when there are hundreds or thousands of people involved. An ideal hostess won’t be rattled under that kind of pressure. You want someone in your team who can keep their cool under heavy stress and convey calm to the guests waiting outside.

You can determine whether they can handle pressure or not by asking or putting them in a difficult situation. If you are satisfied with their answer, then you can go ahead and hire the hostess.

Get them talking

A hostess’s job relies mostly on communication, after all, there is nothing else for them to do except talk to your guests. Because the job involves a lot of talking, you want to make that the person you hire speaks fluently in the language that your guests will be speaking.

Determining fluency is easy. Just keep on talking with the candidate during the interview, and you will be able to identify whether the candidate has any communication issues or not.

Make sure they can amuse themselves

The other job of the hostess is to stand around. If you hire a hostess with a bright smile, and great communication skills but wanders away from her station because she is bored that is not going to work well for your business.

Ask your candidate directly about how they amuse themselves when they are bored of standing around and doing nothing. If they are making up a fake answer, then you should look for a different candidate.

Stand out from the crowd

The best way to select the best hostess is to have your pick from a big pool of talented people. And how do you get these potential hostesses banging down your doors and wanting to work for you? The answer is simple, offering great benefits, growth opportunities, and a supportive environment. When you offer perks to a person, they come running to your doors offering their skills for your benefit.

The truth is everyone is looking for a kind, talented, smiling, smart, and friendly hostess and there are not enough people with these skills to go around. So, it is best to give yourself an unfair hiring advantage to hire great and talented people will want to work for you.