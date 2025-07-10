8 Sweet-Smelling Sol de Janeiro Beauty Deals for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation whenever you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!
This summer time, we're all about candy scents, agency pores and skin and getting that sun-kissed glow. That's why we're extremely enthusiastic about Amazon Prime Day. Whereas there are gross sales on all of our favourite skincare and wonder manufacturers, we are able to't wait to refill on Sol de Janeiro merchandise whereas they're on sale (which is fairly uncommon). From bronze body oil to celebrity favorites from Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber to collagen cream, they've one thing for everybody. So, whether or not you're looking for your signature summer scent, need tighter want or want some sun protection, seize eight of our prime picks whereas they're on sale!
Eight Sol de Janeiro Merchandise on Sale for Prime Day
- Summer season-Prepared Pores and skin: Get glowing pores and skin with Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil Duo, which simply so occurs to be Victoria Monet’s staple stage glam go-to. The Copacabana bronze shade leaves you with a heat, sunny glow, whereas the Rio sundown shade has a vibrant champagne spotlight — $58 (initially $72).
- Seashore Day: Apply Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Spray on a seashore, pool or lake day for some a lot wanted solar safety. It has beachy notes of coconut water, florals and heat sand and supplies solar safety for as much as two hours — was $32, now $19
- Superstar-Favourite: Cheirosa ’68 Sol de Janeiro Perfume is a favourite amongst celebrities like Ice Spice, and it has scrumptious notes of dragon fruit, Brazilian jasmine, ocean air, hibiscus and vanilla — was $38, now $30
- Summer season Solar: Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’62 Hair and Body Mist is worn by celebrities like Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez, and over 10,000 folks have bought it up to now month alone on Amazon. Good for sunny, summer time days, it has notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla that final for hours — was $38, now $30
- Night time on the City: For a enjoyable night time out with buddies, spritz on Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’76 Perfume for notes of midnight jasmine, black currant and amber woods. Reviewers say they get compliments every time they put on this scent and, “It mells heavenly…it’s long-lasting” — was $38, now $30
- Candy Bakery Smells: Slather Hailey Bieber’s favourite product, aka Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, on earlier than a protracted seashore day. Crafted with caffeine-rich guarana and cupuacu butter, this cream delivers long-lasting hydration, companies your pores and skin and smells like a salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla milkshake — was $72, now $58
- Comfortable Pores and skin: Visibly plump and increase your pores and skin’s collagen with Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream that deeply hydrates your pores and skin and leaves it with a gentle, velvety texture —was $48, now $38
- Pores and skin Renewal: Bought tough, bumpy pores and skin? Convey it again to life utilizing Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia AHA Body Cream, which has fruit AHAs, vitamin C and cupuacu butter to brighten, exfoliate and hydrate your pores and skin — was $48, now $38