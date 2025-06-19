9 Must-Watch Hallmark Shows on Right Now (June 2025)

This hit sequence relies on a sequence of novels by Sherryl Woods, who additionally wrote the books Netflix’s Candy Magnolias relies on. It follows Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory), a high-powered profession lady and mom who returns to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, to assist save her sister’s inn from foreclosures. It’s a romantic, uplifting sequence in step with the Hallmark Channel’s signature type.

Set in a quaint, coastal group, Chesapeake Shores contains a solid of lovable characters, together with Deal with Williams as her father, Mick O’Brien, and Barbara Niven as her mom, Megan. Jesse Metcalfe (John Tucker Should Die) gained a big following for his function as Hint Riley, Abby’s highschool sweetheart, who rekindles their previous romance when Abby returns residence.

The chemistry between the solid members contributes to the present’s heartfelt dynamic, making viewers really feel emotionally invested within the O’Brien household’s ups and downs. The characters develop and develop in actually endearing methods all through the sequence’ six-season run, making it an enticing viewing expertise.