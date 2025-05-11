Ancient wooden spears found in Germany may have been wielded by Neanderthals, a new study suggests

NEW YORK (AP) — A set of historic wood spears could also be youthful than scientists thought and wielded by Neanderthals as an alternative of their ancestors.

The whole spears made from spruce and pine are among the many oldest identified searching weapons. They had been found in a coal mine over twenty years in the past within the German city of Schöningen together with the stays of almost 50 horses.

Earlier estimates dated the spears to 300,000 years in the past so scientists thought the weapons belonged to a gaggle of early people known as Homo heidelbergensis — regarded as the final widespread ancestor between people and Neanderthals.

However the brand new evaluation utilizing a unique courting approach suggests the spears are youthful, inserting them about 200,000 years outdated. The brand new age means the searching weapons could have been utilized by Neanderthals as an alternative, based on analysis printed Friday within the journal Science Advances.

Current work has urged that some Neanderthals blended and mated with early people. The balanced, well-crafted spears might assist scientists perceive what Neanderthals had been able to and the way they labored collectively to hunt.

The spears are “fairly subtle for one thing that outdated,” mentioned research co-author Jarod Hutson with the Smithsonian Nationwide Museum of Pure Historical past.

However it’s not but clear why the brand new courting disagrees with earlier estimates. Archaeologist Thomas Terberger with the College of Göttingen mentioned extra analysis is required to make certain of the spears’ age and who used them to hunt.

“For the second, I discover the arguments fascinating, however not completely convincing,” mentioned Terberger, who had no function within the new research.

