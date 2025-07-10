Bachelor Alum Madi Prewett Shares Spanking Philosophy for Daughter

Bachelor alum Madi Prewett and her husband, Grant Troutt, are revealing how they plan to self-discipline their daughter, Hosanna.

“The Lord’s self-discipline isn’t disciplined out of emotion,” Troutt, 29, stated on the Monday, July 7, episode of Prewett’s “Keep True” podcast. “The Lord’s self-discipline is all the time off the heels or disobedience or sin. When you could have a baby, you don’t simply self-discipline them for being good and obeying you. Like, if Hosanna obeys us, we’re not like, ‘Come right here, lady. Pull ‘em down.’”

Troutt then emphatically admitted that he and Prewett, 29, “will” use corporal punishment to self-discipline Hosanna after they deem it crucial.

“The Bible so clearly says, ‘Folly is sure up in a baby, however self-discipline drives it distant,’” Troutt stated, citing one other passage about disciplining youngsters with a rod. “It says, ‘It won’t kill them.’”

Prewett, who gave beginning to the couple’s first youngster in January, added throughout Monday’s episode that any bodily spankings can be completed gently.

“It’s going to be in a really loving means of claiming, ‘Hello, sweetheart. Have you learnt why you’re being disciplined? Mommy doesn’t wish to self-discipline you. Mommy doesn’t get pleasure from having to spank you, however there are penalties to disobedience,’” Prewett stated. “There are penalties to our sin.”

She added, “Self-discipline proves that we’re God’s youngsters. It’s not God’s rejection towards us. It’s truly proof that we belong to him.”

Prewett and Troutt additionally concurred that they “would by no means” spank anybody else’s youngster.

Associated: Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Says She Had An ‘Unexplainable’ Few Days

Madison Prewett is opening up about her week after publicly discussing her purity beliefs — and the way she is getting previous perceived hardships. “Thanks, Jesus. The previous couple days have been unexplainable,” Prewett, 29, wrote through her Instagram Tales on Sunday, June 29. “Repentance. Confessions. Freedom. Worship. So grateful for @tonyaprew @unite_us.” The Bachelor […]

“They’re not our kids. They don’t belong to us,” she stated. “Now, we’d have a dialog with their dad and mom after and be, like, ‘What they did is just not OK. You need to go self-discipline your youngsters.’ We’re not chargeable for them, and we’re not referred to as to self-discipline them. When it’s our personal youngster, we’re accountable [and] we’re referred to as to self-discipline them in order that they might be extra like Jesus.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Prewett was additionally on the receiving finish of being bodily disciplined when she was a baby.

“Self-discipline is just not nice. Nobody enjoys [it],” she quipped. “When my dad spanked me once I was younger, I didn’t get pleasure from it. However now I look again, and I’m, like, ‘Reward God, my dad liked me sufficient to self-discipline me. Reward God that my dad liked me sufficient to coach me into righteousness.’”

Prewett added, “I look again to these moments, and I’m so grateful. In the identical means, we get to try this with the Lord.”