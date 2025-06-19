Bethenny Frankel’s Bikini Moment That Changed Her Life

Bethenny Frankel knew the polka dot bikini she wore within the Sports activities Illustrated Swimsuit style present was going to vary her life.

Frankel, 54, completely opened as much as Us Weekly in regards to the swimsuits she wore whereas strolling within the publication’s style present throughout Miami Swim Week in Could. Forward of strolling down the runway in a scorching pink and black noticed Poisonous Sadie scoop-neck high and G-string bottoms, Frankel instructed Us she tried on the quantity simply “for enjoyable.”

“I had a perspective about what I needed,” the Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis alum instructed Us whereas selling her partnership with Heluva Good! “I mentioned, ‘I don’t wish to put on a yard bathing swimsuit. I needed to seek out issues that got here alive [when] I put them on.” After initially attempting swimsuits on and selecting what she was going to rock, she and SI Swimsuits’ stylists had been “taking part in round” once they handed her what regarded like “a bit of string.”

“You would hear them outdoors [the changing room] laughing,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, only for enjoyable.’” After she slipped into the bikini, Frankel knew the design would “change [her] life.”

“I walked out and so they had been like, ‘Wait.’ And I used to be like, ‘Is one thing taking place right here?’ I’m like, ‘I suppose I’m exhibiting my ass.’”

Frankel ended up carrying the polka dot G-string on the catwalk, making her go viral on social media for her toned determine and horny fashion.

The present could also be over, however Frankel continues to be hoping she will be able to preserve the Poisonous Sadie design, together with the cheeky leopard-print Norma Kamali one-piece she wore.

“I really am ready for my one-piece and I wish to preserve the polka dot [set], too,” she instructed Us, joking, “Who else goes to put on it? It’s been in my vagina. Perhaps I wish to promote ’em on eBay.”

A part of Frankel’s supermodel mentality was eating clean, which included Heluva Good snacks and their limited-edition Host’s Hidden Heluva Good! Dip —a fake potted plant that doubles as a secret dip stash.

“It’s good, it’s a hell of a very good meals, a hell of a very good dip,” Frankel instructed Us, noting the model solely makes use of “actual milk” and “actual cream.” Apart from indulging within the dip with chips, Frankel instructed Us she’s been “impressed to place [it] on [her] sandwiches to make rooster salad,” or “on a baked potato.”

She additionally gushed in regards to the performance of the fake plant, which helps preserve her “stress” free when it comes time for internet hosting. “[It’s] very simple,” she mentioned.

Followers can enter for an opportunity to win the Host’s Hidden Heluva Good! now by way of June twenty seventh by visiting heluvagood.com/giveaway.