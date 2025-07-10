Blackpink x Mitchell & Ness Collab Release Date, Teams, Photos

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

Sure, Blackpink is coming to your space — and to rejoice their Deadline World Tour, the Ok-pop icons are teaming with Mitchell & Ness on a classy assortment that mixes music and sports activities superfandom.

Now out there for preorder on-line at fanatics.com, nba.com, mlb.com and complex.com, the Blackpink In Your Space League assortment was created in collaboration with Fanatics and Complicated and options group merch for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers, New York Metropolis Knicks and Mets, and the Chicago Bulls, Cubs and White Sox. The limited-edition collab includes the L.A., NYC and Windy Metropolis groups’ jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies and snackback hats ($65 to $140), with clothes out there in males’s sizes S to 3XL.

Items characteristic a mashup of the enduring Ok-pop group’s signature pink branding with every group’s colorways: assume blue and white for the Dodgers, orange and blue for the Spike Lee-beloved Knicks and Mets, purple and yellow for the Lakers, pink and black for the Chicago Bulls, white and black for the Chicago White Sox and pink, white and blue for the Cubs. Gadgets will ship in six to eight weeks.

Followers can store the capsule in individual at Fanatics x Complicated pop-up retailers in L.A. (433 N Fairfax Ave.) from July 11 to 13 and in NYC (620 Broadway) from July 25 to 27.

The YG group consisting of Jisoo, White Lotus star Lisa, Jennie and Rosé kicked off their Deadline World Tour on July 5 in South Korea. They’ll make 30 extra stops by means of early 2026 for his or her first all-stadium tour, together with at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 11 and 12, Soldier Discipline in Chicago on July 18 and Citi Discipline in New York on July 26 and 27. Tickets are nonetheless out there for choose dates (together with sold-out exhibits) at TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, SeatGeek and Ticketmaster.

Blinks may also rating unique reductions for Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour:

TicketNetwork: Get $150 off orders of $500 and up with promo code THR150 or $300 off $1,000 and up with code THR300

Get $150 off orders of $500 and up with promo code THR150 or $300 off $1,000 and up with code THR300 Vivid Seats: Use code THR30 to avoid wasting $30 on purchases of $300 and above

Use code THR30 to avoid wasting $30 on purchases of $300 and above SeatGeek: New clients can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to avoid wasting $10 on purchases of $250 and up

Blackpink x Mitchell & Ness White Sox hoodie and Chicago Bulls jersey.

Store choose items from the Blackpink x Mitchell & Ness assortment with Fanatics and Complicated beneath, and take a look at the complete vary at fanatics.com, NBA Retailer and MLB Retailer.