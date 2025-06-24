Brazilian hiker found dead after falling from an Indonesian volcano

SAO PAULO (AP) — A younger Brazilian hiker who fell tons of of meters from the ridge of a towering Indonesian volcano and was trapped there for nearly 4 days was discovered lifeless on Tuesday, Brazil’s authorities stated. For days, tens of millions of individuals in Brazil had watched, posted and prayed as rescuers tried to find her.

The vacationer, 26-year-old Juliana Marins, started summiting on June 21 Mount Rinjani, an energetic 3,726-meter (12,224-foot) volcano on the Indonesian island of Lombok, with a information and 5 different foreigners when she fell some 600 meters (1,968 toes), Indonesian authorities stated.

“No indicators of life have been discovered,” stated Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s Nationwide Search and Rescue Company.

Marins’ household in Brazil confirmed her dying.

The Indonesian rescue crew stated it discovered Marins’ physique beside a crater utilizing a thermal drone after 4 days of intensive searches difficult by extraordinarily harsh terrain and climate.

The troublesome circumstances and restricted visibility delayed the evacuation course of, Syafii stated, because the rescue crew climbed carrying Marins’ physique to Sembalun basecamp however must wait till Wednesday for transport to a police hospital.

Brazil’s Overseas Ministry referred to as her dying a tragedy and stated that the nation’s embassy in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, had coordinated the rescue with native authorities.

Marins’ ordeal has riveted her dwelling nation, Brazil, with tens of millions following the dramatic search-and-rescue efforts since information broke of her fall.

Authorities didn’t say when precisely she died.

Including to the frenzy in Brazil over her ordeal, Brazil’s embassy in Jakarta had accused the Indonesian authorities of fabricating Marins’ rescue and misinforming her household that she had been situated and given meals and water simply hours after her fall.

There was no speedy response from the Indonesian authorities on that declare.

Indonesia’s island of Lombok lies east of Jakarta and neighbors the island of Bali. Mount Rinjani, the nation’s second-tallest peak, is a well-liked vacation spot for trekkers.

In an Instagram publish, Marins’ household thanked the various Brazilians who had prayed for his or her daughter’s security.

Marins, a dancer who lived in Niteroi, exterior Rio de Janeiro, had been touring throughout Asia since February, her household stated. She had visited the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand earlier than reaching Indonesia.

Related Press author Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.