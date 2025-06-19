BTS’ Anniversary Ushers in Long-Awaited Reunion

All members of BTS reunited final weekend, amidst their twelfth anniversary, following the completion of their necessary navy service.

In celebration of their debut anniversary, a yearly celebration dubbed “Festa,” was held over two weeks with each in-person and on-line actions that attracted 60,000 guests, in response to a launch. Followers of the group — identified collectively as ARMY — flocked to the INTEX Exhibition Middle 2 in Goyang, South Korea, on June 13 and 14, which leveled up in scale from earlier years.

2025 BTS Festa. Courtesy of BigHit Music

The 2025 BTS Festa featured roughly 20 cubicles arrange with DIY actions, photograph spots and extra. Photograph zones alongside Goyang’s Ilsan Lake Park have been put in.

Coinciding with the group’s celebration was the conclusion of member J-Hope’s solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, with a two-night encore live performance. On June 13, the primary evening of the collection, all seven members of BTS have been noticed in attendance. Jin and Jung Kook joined J-Hope on stage, performing solo songs — “Don’t Say You Love Me” and “Seven (feat. Latto),” respectively — and BTS songs together with “Jamais Vu” with J-Hope.

The present and anniversary marked the tip of a busy week for the group as members RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook have been discharged from their necessary navy service earlier that week, becoming a member of already launched J-Hope and Jin. Suga is presently finishing his necessary navy service as a social work personnel, so whereas he was capable of attend together with his group members, he has not but been formally discharged. BigHit Music, BTS’ label beneath Korean leisure big Hybe, announced Wednesday that he’s near finishing his service and will likely be discharged quickly.

J-Hope’s encore efficiency in Goyang. Courtesy of BigHit Music

Followers of the group have lengthy awaited their return; though every member of the group discovered success with their solo work that has been launched all through the two-year enlistment interval. In October 2022, BTS carried out a large free live performance, titled But to Come, in Busan, South Korea. The live performance, which was in help of the Korean metropolis’s bid for the 2030 World Expo, introduced legions of ARMY from around the globe. Days after the efficiency, BigHit Music announced that each one seven members can be shifting ahead with plans to fulfill their navy service, saying it was “the proper time” and that the group’s members have been honored to serve.