Caught in a Lie’ Director Answers Burning Questions

Sherri Papini is a foul spouse, an abusive mother and a drain on society. Briefly, she’s a really troubled girl. That’s what Lifetime film Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini (2023), Hulu documentary collection Good Spouse: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (2024), Oxygen documentary Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and Extra Lies (2022) and just about the entire information media that coated her 2016 disappearance and reemergence (and her 2022 arrest, subsequent trial and jail sentence) will inform you.

The story goes like this: Papini, a spouse and mom of two, faked her personal kidnapping, stayed at an ex-boyfriend’s home for 22 days and made him beat her up and model her with an iron. She “escaped” and made her method dwelling on Thanksgiving morning. The motive was stated to be a mixture of narcissism and a cry for consideration from her husband, Keith Papini. However in a brand new docuseries, Sherri Papini has a really totally different story to share — and he or she shares it firsthand with filmmaker Nicole Rittenmeyer.

Rittenmeyer, the director of Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax (2023), has a fairly good B.S. detector. For 4 episodes over the previous two nights, Rittenmeyer put the screws to Papini. For about 20 minutes on the Friday earlier than Investigation Discovery’s Sherri Papini: Caught within the Lie premiered, we put the screws to Rittenmeyer. Learn our Q&A, beneath.

Do you imagine Sherri?

It’s a superb query, however I’m going to punt as a result of I’m not that form of filmmaker. I’m not an advocacy or activist filmmaker. I actually really feel like my job is to current every little thing I’ve, and go away that to the viewers to conclude. I’ll say this although, within the very starting, I used to be, frankly, a bit of involved. I used to be like, “Ought to I even take this present?” Two issues had been attainable: 1) It will be so abundantly clear that she was such a simple, compulsive, superficial liar that you can see proper by. Who needs to make a present about that? There’s no problem there. Or 2) She would come on and mea culpa everywhere: “I used to be actually going by it, and I used to be emotionally this,” or, “I blame it on medication.” Or, you realize, who the hell is aware of? That additionally wouldn’t have been very attention-grabbing.

Fortunately, it ended up being a 3rd one: There was one thing meaty to plumb and parse and serve as much as viewers so they may come to their very own conclusions.

The brief model of Sherri’s new story is that her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes, kidnapped her and held her in opposition to her will. You didn’t get to talk with him. Your P.I. tried, however what’s your tackle James?

It by no means made any sense to me that Sherri would ask him to model her, with out query or asking why — and even asking what the phrase meant — he’s gonna be like, “Yeah, certain, as a result of I’m a buddy.” No, that simply doesn’t go any form of odor take a look at.

Sherri’s now ex-husband Keith Papini has had his say — so much. He didn’t take part in your venture. What’s your opinion of Keith?

The factor about this story is everyone, not simply Sherri, has an agenda. That wasn’t clear to me (from prior movies). In equity to my filmmaking colleagues who got here earlier than me — I do know the individuals who made two-thirds of these movies, I’ve labored with them earlier than — they didn’t have entry to the complete story. They labored with what they’d. And you realize, when Keith is your main supply of knowledge and he has an agenda, you’re gonna find yourself perpetuating that agenda, proper?

Sherri wasn’t the one which was courting the media, even though everybody assumes she’s a narcissist, which he’s not been recognized with. Keith was one courting the media, and that is after her return, proper? So it wasn’t nearly, “I gotta discover my spouse.” The narrative that exists about him as additionally a sufferer of Sherri’s — poor long-suffering Keith — serves him very properly. He has made clear that he’s not significantly serious about us having our present on the market, as a result of it does problem that narrative, and I believe it pokes some fairly good holes in it. My private opinion of Keith most likely doesn’t matter, however I believe we do current sufficient to make you query the prevailing typical knowledge about who he’s and why he did what he did.

Sherri can’t convey prison expenses in opposition to James with out legislation enforcement, and they don’t imagine her story. Why hasn’t she filed a civil swimsuit in opposition to James?

She is contemplating submitting a civil swimsuit, and for certain she was completely keen to convey prison expenses. The issue is — and I verified this with our FBI specialists, and with DOJ — she’s a horrible witness, after all, as a result of she has a conviction for mendacity. She actually screwed herself. In a number of methods, this present is a lot concerning the object lesson of what occurs if you lie. As a result of she actually was caught in it. Sherri Papini: Caught in a Lie is a fairly acceptable title.

If all Sherri needs is her children again, why did she wait to inform her story in a docuseries that’s simply popping out now? Her divorce from Keith was finalized two years in the past…

Bear in mind, she has a household lawyer and a prison protection lawyer… she’s been eager to scream this from the rooftops. She hasn’t seen [this docuseries]. She’s going to see it when everyone else does. I used to be actually simply texting along with her, and there’s a palpable sense of aid from her of simply having the ability to get it out. I believe she appears like she acquired a good shot.

It’s primary human nature to be like, “Oh, you’re a liar, you’re not gonna idiot me.” I spent an inordinate quantity of effort and time and vitality and exhausted myself to start with making an attempt to catch her. “I’m gonna get you right here. I’m gonna get you there.” And I caught her method lower than I anticipated that I’d.

I veered away out of your query. Let me reply that as a result of I believe it’s necessary. The rationale why she hasn’t shouted it from the rooftops is as a result of the sense was that will complicate her capability to get her children. As a result of don’t neglect, they didn’t take away her children due to all of this. Keith acquired an order for custody as a result of she was going into jail, and that was supposed to alter when the phrases change. Her launch from jail is the change of the phrases. However he’s not giving the children again. So, that’s what she’s combating in custody for proper now. And truly, that trial was presupposed to be resolved a while in the past, however there maintain being delays; the courthouse flooded. She’s struggling to get her children again in all of the methods she’s been suggested.

It’s actually onerous to take a seat on it. She had a complete assertion written for court docket and he or she needed to inform her actual story. Her prison protection lawyer is a great man, and he was like, “Don’t say that factor, as a result of that’s not going to resonate with this decide.”

On the very finish of the finale, Sherri asks you for those who imagine the docuseries will assist her or hurt her. We don’t get to listen to your reply. What was your reply, and why did you shut the movie on this specific second?

So many individuals have requested me that query. I’m like, “Rattling, I’m wondering if I ought to have put it within the movie?” I’ll reply the second query first. I selected to place it within the movie that method as a result of I needed to go away the viewers with that query: “Do you assume this movie helped her or harm her?” For that cause, my reply didn’t appear to matter.

The best way I answered it was, “My hope for this movie is that it’s going to make you a three-dimensional flesh-and-blood character, which you haven’t been. You’ve been tarred and feathered, strung up within the city sq., all of these issues. Demonized, vilified, all of the shit we do to girls who we predict have accomplished incorrect, and also you’ve by no means had your aspect on the market. I believe the mockery will most likely tone down a bit as soon as folks notice it’s really easy to dehumanize folks if you don’t see them as folks.”

I hope, if nothing else, this makes her extra of an individual and never an object. An individual who had her motivations and is deeply flawed, little question. And that’s what I advised her.

Eminem has a line about Sherri in “Houdini.” It’s not introduced up within the movie, however did you focus on that along with her?

What you thought you noticed ain’t what you noticed (nah)

‘Trigger you’re by no means gon’ see me

Caught sleepin’ and see the kidnappin’ by no means did occur (no)

Like Sherri Papini, Harry Houdini

I vanish into the skinny air as I’m leaving like

In case you are Sherri Papini and also you observe in any respect what has been stated about you, [the “Houdini” line] is by far the least offensive, egregious, insulting factor. I imply, it’s virtually constructive.

I did ask her about it. We needed to place it within the present. However licensing Eminem [is expensive]. She had a buddy of hers clarify it to her, like, “You have got reached peak popular culture.” I don’t assume she’s displeased about it, I’ll put it that method.

You pushed Sherri very far at occasions, together with throughout reenactments of the alleged kidnapping, which she agreed to do. These clearly triggered her — was it onerous so that you can steadiness the documentarian job with humanity?

Completely. You noticed the dialog we had along with her physician about it. I’d say that’s most likely as shut as I’ve skirted to the moral line. It didn’t really feel nice. I don’t even know if it’s totally captured within the video, however she was trembling so onerous you can see it from 20 ft away. [Doctors] advised me you can not faux that form of autonomic nervous response to love. She couldn’t simply will it into existence. And actually, in full reality, I did pull the plug. I had my producer sitting with me. My DPs had been there, and we had been all simply one another like, “I can’t.” It felt like kicking a pet.

I knew that one thing was going to occur. What I frankly thought is she would break the lie, that she would reveal she remembered one thing. So it was completely not anticipating that response. It and the polygraph each type of grew to become these catalysts for breakthroughs after we did interviews afterwards. It broke some stuff down. I believe it allowed us to get additional quicker with the type of psychological deconstruction of why she could have accomplished what she did, so I wouldn’t take it again. I’m pleased I did it. However yeah, it didn’t really feel nice.

Investigation Discovery’s Sherri Papini: Caught within the Lie is now streaming on Max.