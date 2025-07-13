Chris Hughes Opens Up About JoJo Siwa Relationship: ‘Serendipity’

Chris Hughes is lastly opening up about his budding romance with fellow Huge Brother contestant, JoJo Siwa.

“Life has an surprising method of bringing two folks collectively, and this looks like that,” Hughes, 33, instructed The Solar’s Fabulous Magazine in an interview revealed on Saturday, July 12.

“We have been meant to cross paths,” he continued. “We hold saying to one another it was serendipity. Life handed me a blessing in my lap.”

Hughes went on to inform the publication that when he met the Dance Mothers alum, 22, he skilled a “magical feeling,” including that he knew from the very starting that she was “probably the most treasured individual.”

“I adored the bottom she walked on and the way in which she dealt with herself,” he continued, sharing that his preliminary emotions solely grew in depth. After the present ended, he stated they talked “on a regular basis.” When he “flew to Mexico Metropolis to shock her,” he stated issues modified in the course of the course of what he known as the “Finest three days of my life.”

“Our first kiss was genuinely particular — it felt like I used to be in a film,” he defined. “I can’t hold my arms off her now.

In the case of saying these so-called “three little phrases,” Hughes says he tells Siwa he loves her “on daily basis.”

“I can’t clarify it, but it surely’s a secure love,” he added. “It’s like a pure excessive.”

After a comfy look on Huge Brother UK and weeks of hypothesis, the pair confirmed their romantic relationship on June 2. Now, Hughes hopes that they’re each in it for the lengthy haul.

“I’d like to marry her,” he confessed. “I’d be mendacity if I didn’t’ let you know I run via eventualities of our wedding ceremony day … We’d have a correct English wedding ceremony and I can think about her in a full wedding ceremony gown.”

He continued, “We each need youngsters. We come from loving households. My mum loves her. She’s my finest good friend. I really like that she’s the individual I’ve to do nothing with and nonetheless have the perfect time. That’s all the pieces to me.”

Whereas loads of followers are thrilled to see the pair publicly get pleasure from their relationship, others hare criticized them for his or her 11 yr age hole. Hughes, nonetheless, shouldn’t be targeted on the surface noise.

“I don’t care,” he instructed the publication. “I wouldn’t go to the hassle of loving somebody for some other motive than it being actual. Having been on this trade for eight years, I wanted to adapt to having criticism from totally different angles. The previous few months have really made me a bit stronger mentally.”