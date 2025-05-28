Chrisley Family Drama Through the Years: Todd, Lindsie, More

Let the cameras roll. Chrisley Is aware of Greatest is actually not with out drama, however its stars have been on the heart of extra controversies than a single actuality present can deal with.

Followers met Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and their youngsters — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — when the sequence premiered on USA Community in March 2014. The businessman’s kids from his first marriage to Teresa Terry — Lindsie and Kyle — additionally appeared on early seasons of the present.

Nonetheless, the previous actual property tycoon’s relationships along with his older youngsters broke down because the household grew to become extra high-profile. The feuds quickly grew to become public data and infrequently performed out for the world to see.

When Todd revealed in April 2020 that he was hospitalized after testing optimistic for COVID-19, a social media consumer despatched Lindsie a DM, which she shared by way of her Instagram Story. “Hello Lindsie!” the observe learn. “Did you see your Dad has Covid? I assume the nice guys actually do win ultimately.”

The “Espresso Convos” podcast cohost fired again on the damaging sentiment. “The audacity of some individuals blows my thoughts,” she retorted. “That is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with comparable messages & I’m not right here for it. Get proper or get off my web page.”

Lindsie took her response one step additional, completely telling Us Weekly on the time, “I don’t need something unhealthy to occur to my father.”

Her lawyer, in the meantime, added that the fact star “was very saddened to listen to that her father was recognized with COVID. She doesn’t really feel completely satisfied he has the virus.” Todd, for his half, finally recovered.

Though Lindsie wished her father properly when he was sick, their relationship was not mended. Kyle, however, revealed in August 2019 that he and Todd had reconciled after years of rigidity.

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

“My mother [Julie] and pop raised me,” Kyle wrote by way of Instagram. “I haven’t been one of the best dad to [daughter] Chloe, I’ve had an issue with medication, I’ve acted utterly ridiculously, and thru all that, they’ve stood by my facet. 9 months in the past, I went to my dad with an apology. His phrases have been ‘I really like you all the time, and you’re forgiven’ and identical to that, I used to be welcomed again into his life with open arms. I will likely be eternally grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

The Chrisleys’ drama solely bought extra intense in June 2022, when Todd and Julie have been convicted of tax evasion, financial institution fraud and conspiracy. Although the Chrisley household patriarch denied the allegations three years prior — claiming that an ex-employee set them up — Todd and Julie have been later sentenced to 12 years in jail and 7 years in ​federal jail, respectively. In Might 2025, President Donald Trump pardoned the couple amid their jail sentences.

Scroll by means of the gallery under to revisit all the scandals the Chrisleys have been concerned in throughout their time within the highlight.