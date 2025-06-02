Donald Trump Movie The Apprentice Sweeps 2025 Canadian Screen Awards

A Canadian Display Awards that introduced marginalized voices to the fore and challenged the worldwide political panorama noticed The Apprentice, a movie a couple of younger Donald Trump, dominate the nationwide movie and TV awards on Sunday evening.

Director Ali Abbasi’s Trump origin story received greatest film, whereas Sebastian Stan, the Romanian-born American actor who performs the longer term U.S. president alongside Jeremy Robust as his consigliere Roy Cohn, earned prime honors for greatest main function.

Daniel Bekerman, co-producer of the Canada/Eire/Denmark coproduction The Apprentice by director Ali Abbasi, mentioned on stage in Toronto when accepting the prize “our film exhibits how the younger Donald Trump amassed wealth and energy by discovering a dilapidated constructing and slapping his identify on it as president. We’ll see how that works out.”

Then Bekerman turned to Trump taunting Canada as a attainable 51st state for the USA. “Now he needs to slap his identify on this nation. It is a problem, however a superb problem, as a result of as unbiased filmmakers and storytellers, what we have to do, what’s our accountability, is to inform tales with honesty that may construct belief and construct group. The rise of indigenous cinema on this nation offers me hope. The rise of queer cinema on this nation offers me hope. However we’re confronted with energy buildings that wish to silence us. It’s time to lock arms,” he added.

Bekerman added The Apprentice, which bowed in Cannes, acquired nominations on the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. “However Ali, I informed you, it’s important to come to Canada if you wish to discover some guts on this business,” he mentioned in a call-out to director Abbasi within the viewers.

Politics additionally overshadowed the CSAs when Moist’suwet’en chief Molly Wickham, an indigenous activist, got here on stage with fellow administrators of Yintah, which received for greatest documentary and follows a decade-long combat to guard indigenous lands from fossil-fuel firms.

“The combat continues, and we’ll by no means quit. Our sovereignty is tied to our collective freedom. Land again. Free Palestine,” a fist-pumping Wickham declared because the awards present was telecast dwell on the CBC and CBC Gem networks countrywide.

Additionally Sunday evening, the perfect film director prize went to Andrew Rankin for Common Language, a deadpan comedy that riffs on Iranian cinema that additionally earned the Administrators’ Fortnight viewers award in Cannes. “Everyone knows what political second we’re residing in. Day by day there are new Berlin Partitions capturing up throughout us and pitting us towards one another in very merciless binaries. And if our movie stands for something, it stands for the truth that kindness can, in actual fact, be a radical gesture, and that’s actually what we consider in now greater than ever,” Rankin mentioned when accepting his trophy.

Elsewhere, the perfect actuality sequence award went to Canada’s Drag Race, the Canadian spin-off of the worldwide format from Blue Ant Media for CTV. Collection showrunner Trevor Boris when accepting the award mentioned he noticed the truth present as an “island of misfit toys.” “There are such a lot of of us who’re completely different and don’t actually slot in due to who we love, or due to the place we come from. However on this present, we’re regular and we simply have essentially the most enjoyable,” Boris mentioned.

The CTV and CW sequence Youngsters Spoil Every little thing from New Metric Media received for greatest comedy, and Cate Blanchett picked up the perfect lead comedy efficiency prize for her star flip in Man Maddin’s political horror-comedy film Rumours. Supinder Wraich received for greatest lead performer in a TV drama for her star flip in Allegiance, a CBC police drama. And Regulation & Order Toronto: Felony Intent received for greatest drama sequence after the Canadian model of the Regulation & Order franchise format got here into the CSAs with a field-leading 20 nominations.

Kiefer Sutherland appeared on the CSAs to pay tribute to his late father, Donald Sutherland, who handed away in June 2024 after a celebrated profession with credit like M*A*S*H*, Unusual Individuals and The Starvation Video games. “By some means this child, and he was a child from the Maritimes, felt like he had one thing to say,” he mentioned of Donald Sutherland as a younger man going to England to start his performing craft earlier than success in Hollywood. “He managed to forge, properly, not less than in my view, one of the vital numerous, prolific and essential performing careers within the historical past of movie,” Kiefer Sutherland summed up.

In different prize-giving, the primary viewers award went to W Community’s The Method Residence, and the youngsters viewers award went to APTN’s Warrior Up! In particular award giving, Star Wars: The Acolyte and The Good Place star Manny Jacinto acquired the Radius Award on Sunday evening for his international influence as a performer. “Who knew that making use of to random auditions on Craigslist would find yourself right here,” Jacinto informed the CSAs viewers in Toronto.

And Marsha Greene, co-creator and showrunner of the CBC and BET+ drama The Porter and producer of the ABC sequence 10 Days within the Valley, accepted the Changemaker Award for calling out systemic racism and discrimination in Canadian TV. “We’re within the time when persons are questioning the validity and the need of this work. Some have even mentioned our second is over. Effectively, this isn’t a couple of second. It’s a couple of motion. I’m proud to dwell and work in a rustic that prides itself on its range, and I problem all of us as Canadians to proceed to maneuver ahead towards an business that’s really inclusive,” Greene mentioned on stage in Toronto.