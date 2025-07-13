Emily Ratajkowski’s $60 Ballet Shoe Is An Upgrade From Flip-Flops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation while you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

For those who’ve been eager to swap your beat-up flip-flops for one thing extra trendy however nonetheless summer-friendly, take notes from Emily Ratajkowski. The mannequin and creator was not too long ago noticed strolling her canine in a pair of chic ballet flats that may be yours for simply $60 because of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The Mango Open Weave Ballet Flat is a grown-up, chicer different to your typical sandals. The shoe has an ethereal open-weave design that’s excellent for heat climate and a smooth, versatile sole that makes them straightforward to slide on for canine walks and occasional runs. Suppose: that straightforward, breezy vibe you need in summer season, with out wanting such as you’re headed to the seaside in rubber flip-flops.

Mango sneakers are persistently praised for delivering trend-forward fashion at wallet-friendly costs. The truth that they’re marked down throughout Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale makes them much more tempting — particularly since this The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is your likelihood to lastly seize these bookmarked celeb tendencies for much less

For those who’ve been curating a temper board of “mannequin off obligation” outfits or simply need one thing that immediately elevates a fundamental tee and denim shorts, these flats test each field. They’re light-weight and breathable, in order that they gained’t overheat your toes within the metropolis, and so they’re polished sufficient to make you are feeling put collectively.

Backside line? Snag them now earlier than they promote out, and prepare to retire your drained flip-flops for good.

Get the Mango Open Weave Ballet Flat for simply $60 at Nordstrom. Notice costs are correct on the date of publication however are topic to vary.