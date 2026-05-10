FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Lineup notes 📝

FC Dallas returns home tonight to host Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake.

Lineups are in from both sides. Let’s dive into what Eric Quill’s starting group looks like, who is on the bench, and who we believe will see minutes later on in this one.

What Changed From Last Match

If it ain’t broke, right? This is the same group as last week that picked up three points in New York.

FC Dallas Lineup Notes:





Starting XI Formation: 3-4-3 LWB

CRamiro CM

Kaick CM

Binyamin RWB

Johansson LCB

Norris CB

Urhoghide RCB

Morris





Bench Jonathan Sirois

GK

Lalas Abubakar DF

Sam Sarver

DF

Sebastien Ibeagha DF

Chris Cappis MF

Patrickson Delgado MF

Caleb Swann

MF

Nicholas Simmonds FW

Logan Farrington FW

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Who should come off the bench?

I almost think you roll out the same group of subs that worked last week in New York. That would be Chris Cappis, Logan Farrington, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Sarver and maybe more minutes for Caleb Swann. That, or give Nicholas Simmonds a few more minutes out there.

Key Question Heading Into Kickoff

After ending a couple of streaks last week, can FC Dallas finally put together a complete performance at home?

There is no getting around it: this is a big one for FC Dallas tonight. They need to figure out how to get the most out of their home games here this week (and next) before being gone for three and a half months. If they can replicate what they did last week in New York where the defense was stout, the attack was clinical, and everything else in between came together…there is no reason why they can’t string together a couple of wins in a row here starting tonight.

Availability Report Suspended: none

International duty: none

Season-ending injury list: Kaka Scabin (knee)

Out: Anderson Julio (Lower leg), Bernard Kamungo (lower leg)

Questionable: none On Loan: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Enes Sali (Al-Riyadh), Malachi Molina (Nashville SC), Geovane Jesus (North Texas SC), Enzo Newman (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Daniel Baran, Jaidyn Contreras

RSL Lineup Notes:





Formation: 5-4-1 Starting XI GK: Cabral LWB: Sanabria CB: Yedlin CB: Quinton CB: Junqua RWB: Gonzo CM: Spierings CM: Donkor LW: Luna RW: Caliskan ST: Solans

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL

☀️ Weather: 87, sunny