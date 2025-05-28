‘Hacks’ Renewed for Season 5 on Max

Hacks is getting into the document books at Max.

The streamer has renewed the sequence for a fifth season, which is able to make Hacks the longest-running live-action present in Max’s (admittedly not very lengthy) historical past. Collection creators and showrunnners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky introduced the renewal Tuesday night at an Emmy FYC screening in Los Angeles.

The pickup for the Emmy-winning comedy from Common Tv comes two days earlier than its fourth season finale. The present season has seen Deborah Vance (Jean Good) understand her dream of internet hosting a late-night discuss present — although with extra strings connected than she would love — with Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) as her head author.

Hacks premiered in Could 2021, when the streaming service the place it runs was referred to as HBO Max. It has continued for the reason that platform modified its title to Max in April 2023 — and with the renewal, season 5 will stream on the re-renamed HBO Max. (Relying on when in the summertime Warner Bros. Discovery pulls the set off on the title change, And Simply Like That and Peacemaker may additionally change into HBO Max-Max-HBO Max originals, although neither has run so long as Hacks.)

“Sure! Extra! We congratulate Hacks’ singularly gifted forged and crew and our nice companions at Common Tv,” mentioned Sarah Aubrey, head of authentic programming at Max.

Added Common TV president Erin Underhill, “Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks solely will get bolder, sharper, and extra iconic with time. We’re past thrilled to maintain the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary forged and crew, and our companions at Max.”

Together with Good and Einbinder, Hacks stars Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo. Recurring actors Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell and Aristotle Athari reprised their roles in season 4, joined by sequence newcomers Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore, III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg, Sandy Honig and Jake Shane.

Downs and Aniello govt produce through their Paulilu firm, and Statsky exec produces via her First Thought Productions. Michael Schur of Fremulon, David Miner of three Arts, Morgan Sackett and Joe Mande additionally govt produce.