Hailey Bieber Shows Off Bikini Body in Rhode Summer Ad

Hailey Bieber confirmed off her toned determine whereas teasing a brand new Rhode product.

Bieber, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 1, to point out off her tight determine whereas giving followers a glimpse of her upcoming Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint, which is ready to launch on July 14. Within the snap, Bieber slayed in a white tank prime that includes a scoop neck, a loosely fitted physique and spaghetti straps. Bieber teamed the crop prime with low-waisted black bottoms, which she tugged down even farther along with her fingers.

For glam, Bieber donned smooth make-up together with dewy basis, blushed cheeks and lined shiny lips, due to her Lemontini gloss. She tied her ensemble collectively along with her brunette hair parted down the center and worn down and straightened.

Bieber snapped the pic along with her cellphone which was in a neon yellow case holding her Lemontini tint.

Associated: Hailey Bieber Unveils Telephone Case That Doubles as a Lip Gloss Holder

Hailey Bieber is an issue solver. Bieber, 27, confirmed off her newest Rhode innovation through Instagram on Sunday, February 4: a cellphone case that doubles as a lip gloss holder. The digital accent featured two grooves on the middle that completely gripped Bieber’s her Rhode Peptide Lip Remedy. Bieber confirmed off the design whereas posing […]

The Rhode founder formally introduced the launch of her limited-edition lip tint — which incorporates a new system — through Instagram on Wednesday, July 2.

Bieber introduced attractive summer time vibes to her picture shoot whereas rocking a black bikini. The set had a modern triangle prime that tied right into a halter prime and matching bottoms with bows at her hips. The mannequin slipped her Lemontini lip tint within the middle of her bikini prime and accessorized with black-and-gold assertion earrings, in addition to darkish shades. Bieber let her hair glow within the wind as she threw her palms up and danced round.

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

In one other pic, Bieber confirmed off a glamorous gold Rhode physique chain that hugged her hips and was completed with the model’s title written on it. One other gold chain was hooked up to the belt, which held her lip tint and let it dangle from her abs. Bieber styled the jewellery with black boy shorts completed with white laces and a bandeau prime.

Bieber soaked up the solar whereas modeling the quantity and confirmed off her sun-kissed cheeks and plump pout.

Associated: Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Determine in an Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Hailey Bieber is prepared for summer time. Bieber, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 8, to point out off her determine in a black bikini whereas posing on a seaside. Within the snap, she rocked a triangle halter prime, which she teamed with cropped lengthy sleeves. The mannequin added a contact of the cowgirl-core aesthetic with […]

Followers can store Bieber’s Lemontini Lip Tint for $20 at rhodeskin.com.