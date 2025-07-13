Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s Relationship Timeline

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart‘s first encounter was straight out of a rom-com — albeit one set among the many Hollywood A-list.

The Star Wars actor and the Ally McBeal alum initially met on the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. Studies circulated on the time that Flockhart received her future husband’s consideration by deliberately spilling a drink on him, however the Emmy nominee later mentioned that wasn’t the case.

“We have been having a dialog for possibly 20 minutes earlier than the wine spilled, and the reality is, Harrison spilled the wine!” Flockhart instructed Hi there! journal in June 2003.

In the identical interview, the Witness star gushed about his romance with Flockhart, who’s 22 years his junior. “I’m in love,” Ford instructed the outlet. “Romantic love is likely one of the most fun and fulfilling sorts of affection, and I believe there’s a potential for it at any stage of your life. I used to be not shocked that I used to be capable of fall in love, and I wasn’t shocked that I did.”

Flockhart, for her half, mentioned the pair’s age distinction wasn’t one thing she considered a lot. “It doesn’t faze me,” she defined. “It doesn’t issue into our relationship in any respect. I like the best way he appears to be like very first thing within the morning. It’s not good-looking, it’s extra cute. He appears to be like like a bit boy.”

The pilot proposed to Flockhart in February 2009 after seven years of relationship, and the duo tied the knot the next 12 months at a ceremony held on the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Ford additionally adopted Flockhart’s son, Liam, who was born in 2001.

The couple have stored particulars about their relationship comparatively personal over time, however they often share humorous tales about one another. In 2015, Flockhart revealed that Ford was “studying to textual content” at age 73, however he didn’t fairly grasp the idea of emojis. “He says, ‘The place’d you get that image from?’” the Supergirl alum mentioned throughout an look on Jimmy Kimmel Dwell! “It’s actually dangerous.”

Ford later joked that the key to a protracted marriage is silence. “Don’t discuss,” he quipped to Parade in February 2020. “Nod your head.”

Earlier than assembly Flockhart, the Hollywood icon was married twice earlier than: to Mary Marquardt from 1965 to 1979 and to the late screenwriter Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2004. He and Marquardt are the mother and father of sons Ben (born in 1966) and Willard (born in 1969). The motion star and Mathison, who died in 2015, shared son Malcolm (born in 1987) and daughter Georgia (born in 1990).

Maintain scrolling for a whole timeline of Ford and Flockhart’s romance: