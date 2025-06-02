Honey Boo Boo Says Julie Chrisley Looks Older After Prison

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is sharing her unfiltered ideas on Julie Chrisley’s look following her presidential pardon and launch from jail.

“She appears, I imply, she’s been in jail for 2 years,” Thompson, 19, stated in a Saturday, Could 31, interview with Page Six Radio. “Like, what did you guys anticipate?”

After the fact TV star and former magnificence pageant contestant was proven some headlines about Julie, 52, which claimed she left jail with a “stunning look” that merely confirmed her grey roots, Thompson and the reporters lamented the problem that should include having a so-called “jailhouse dye job.”

“I don’t even know if I’d need a jailhouse dye job,” Thompson added, earlier than clarifying that she doesn’t imagine Julie appears “dangerous” post-incarceration.

“I don’t suppose she appears dangerous,” she defined. “I can say, I do suppose she appears quite a bit older. One-hundred p.c. I do suppose earlier than she went to jail she regarded very younger, however I don’t suppose she appears dangerous. She’s an older lady.”

Julie and her husband Todd, 56, have been serving federal jail sentences for financial institution fraud and tax evasion once they have been pardoned by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Could 28. Hours later, Todd was launched from a minimum-security jail camp in Pensacola, Florida, whereas Julie left a facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

“We simply need to get dwelling. We need to be reunited,” the pair’s daughter, Savannah, informed reporters exterior the Florida jail as she waited to greet her father upon his launch. “My mother and father haven’t spoken to one another, heard every others’ voices or seen one another prior to now two-and-a-half years.”

Thompson, whose household has had their very own authorized troubles through the years, stated that whereas she has some “ideas” on Julie she doesn’t actively hope for the worst for her or her household.

“I do have ideas on her, however I’m not wishing any hurt on the household,” she continued on Saturday. “I’m not gonna lie, I seen Todd and he’s the one one which, like, if I seen an image of him, I’d know. He’s the one one. I imply, he’s very — you may inform who Todd is. So I’ve seen him and Savannah they usually had a paper bag, a Nordstrom bag, over his head. I’m like, what?! He’s hilarious.”

In March 2019, Thompson’s mom, June Shannon, and her then-boyfriend Geno Doak have been arrested in Alabama on drug fees, together with felony drug possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Mama June,” as she is known as, finally averted jail time by agreeing to neighborhood service and to take care of her sobriety. Doak was sentenced to 16 months and positioned in a neighborhood corrections program that allowed him to work and be at his personal residence, additionally avoiding jail time.