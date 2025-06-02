How Duck Dynasty Revival Will Pay Tribute to Phil Robertson After Death

Duck Dynasty pays tribute to Phil Robertson after the patriarch’s loss of life days earlier than the revival premiered.

Phil’s surviving son Willie Robertson will kick off the Sunday, June 1, premiere of the A&E collection by studying from his labtop whereas seated in a lounge chair.

“So girls and gentleman, begin your engines,” Willie says, in line with the outlet. “Just one will earn the bandana, so let the video games start. What do you assume, Phil?”

Phil then reportedly solutions his son with an enormous thumbs up.

“Ah, that was superior!” Willie replies, laughing because the display screen reportedly fades to black, flashing an in-memoriam tribute to Phil that includes {a photograph} of the late patriarch.

One week earlier than Duck Dynasty‘s return, the Robertson household confirmed that Phil died at age 79 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

“We have a good time in the present day that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Korie Robertson wrote within the Could 25 assertion. “He reminded us usually of the phrases of Paul, ‘You don’t grieve like those that haven’t any hope. For we imagine that Jesus died and rose once more, and so we imagine that God will deliver with Jesus those that have fallen asleep in him.”

She added: “Thanks for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his daring religion, and by his need to inform everybody who would pay attention the Good Information of Jesus. We’re grateful for his life on earth and can proceed the legacy of affection for God and love for others till we see him once more. We all know so a lot of you’re keen on him and have been impacted by his life.”

Phil’s prognosis was initially confirmed by his household in December 2024 after information broke that A&E ordered Duck Dynasty: The Revival. The unique present, which aired from 2012 to 2017, gave viewers an inside have a look at the lives of the Louisiana natives and their enterprise, Duck Commander.

Along with patriarch Phil and his spouse, Kay Robertson, the OG collection adopted Phil’s brother Si Robertson and Phil’s sons: Willie, Jep Robertson and Jase Robertson.

Willie, 53, and his household — together with spouse Korie, daughter Sadie Robertson and son John Luke Robertson — have been additionally on the heart of the present’s preliminary run. Duck Dynasty confronted backlash in 2013 when Phil was briefly suspended over homophobic and racist feedback made in an interview with GQ.

Phil finally returned and when the present ended, he led his personal collection titled Within the Woods With Phil and hosted the “Unashamed With Phil Robertson” podcast.

Earlier than Phil’s loss of life, Willie mirrored on how their household was cherishing the time they’d left with him.

“I believe it’s simply [about] giving and caring in regards to the individuals you’re keen on essentially the most, and that’s the household and the grandkids,” Willie solely informed Us Weekly in a Could cowl story. “I imply, each second now I take into consideration how particular it’s, like, one Saturday we have been down fishing, and so I had ’em all there and simply these small, tiny moments.”

He continued: “I believe a number of us simply neglect about ’em. We don’t take into consideration how particular they’re. And so, you understand that when you see somebody getting actually in the direction of the tip of their life and gained’t be right here — or actually aren’t within the psychological capability to also have a dialog — these moments are particular, and also you simply wish to take pleasure in ’em and dwell in that second, dwell within the small issues and don’t get too caught up in simply working after all of the issues that we run after and we get busy.”

Duck Dynasty: The Revival airs on A&E Sundays at 9 pm. ET.