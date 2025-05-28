How Reneé Rapp Says Her Mom Manifested Her Becoming a ‘Pop Star’

Reneé Rapp‘s mom seemingly knew her daughter was destined for pop stardom even earlier than she was born.

The singer-actress lately shared on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast how her mother, Denise Rapp, manifested her music profession when selecting her identify.

“My mother selected my first and final identify to be, effectively, okay, arguably selected my first and final identify to each have [two letter R’s],” the “Too Properly” artist mentioned. “She was like, ‘Alliteration, simply in case she desires to be a pop star’ earlier than I used to be born.”

Although Rapp quipped that the transfer was “immodest,” she confessed that she’s truly “obsessive about the way in which [her mother] did it,” including, “I’m like, thanks, God.”

Poehler, seemingly impressed by the coincidence, responded, “She gave you a pop star identify simply in case, as a result of Reneé Rapp is a large pop star identify.” Rapp added, “It’s a very good one!”

The “Depart Me Alone” singer received her leisure begin within the Broadway musical Imply Women, taking part in Regina George. She later reprised her function within the 2024 film musical adaptation. Along with her music profession, she additionally starred on the HBO present The Intercourse Lives of School Women earlier than exiting throughout season three.

Nonetheless, music is the place Rapp’s ardour actually lies. She launched her debut studio album, Snow Angel, in 2023, and is about to launch her sophomore album, Chew Me, in August.

She additionally dropped her new single, “Depart Me Alone,” final week and seemingly dissed her previous job, The Intercourse Lives of School Women, in one of many lyrics. “I took my intercourse life with me, now the present ain’t fucking / Depart me alone, bitch, I wanna have enjoyable,” Rapp sings within the second verse, alluding to the present’s cancellation after season three.