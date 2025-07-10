How to Watch ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ Online, Preorder DVD and Blu-ray

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

The newest Wes Anderson movie The Phoenician Scheme stars Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera and others. And although the film remains to be in choose theaters nationwide, now you can watch it at dwelling.

Earlier than it streams on Peacock, The Phoenician Scheme is that can be purchased or hire on-line on digital in 4K Extremely HD beginning at $19.99 at Prime Video, Apple TV and elsewhere.

At a Look: The right way to Watch The Phoenician Scheme On-line

Under, watch the official trailer and hold studying for extra particulars on the place to stream The Phoenician Scheme on-line, together with when it’s anticipated to land on Peacock.

The place to Stream The Phoenician Scheme On-line

Distributed by Focus Options, The Phoenician Scheme is anticipated to land on Peacock when its present theatrical run is over someday in late August or early September.

A Peacock subscription is required to stream The Phoenician Scheme, and the streamer begins at $7.99 per 30 days with advertisements. The streaming service is dwelling to hit originals equivalent to Emmy-nominated collection The Traitors, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Monk, Twisted Metallic, The Continental: From the World of John Wick and way more. Study extra about what Peacock provides, together with pricing, catalog and particular offers and bundles, right here.

Within the meantime, The Phoenician Scheme in 4K Extremely HD is accessible digitally to hire for $19.99, or purchase for $24.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV and different video-on-demand platforms. Tickets to see the movie in theaters are nonetheless out there at fandango.com and elsewhere.

The place to Purchase The Phoenician Scheme On-line

Focus Options introduced that The Phoenician Scheme will probably be launched on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Extremely HD on Tuesday, July 29. You possibly can preorder the bodily media launch with costs beginning at $22.98 on Amazon.

Focus Options PreOrder Launch date: July 29

The Phoenician Scheme: Plot, Forged, Run Time

Directed by Wes Anderson (Asteroid Metropolis, The Royal Tenenbaums), The Phoenician Scheme follows Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), a rich businessman trying to begin a brand new enterprise together with his estranged daughter Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton). Nevertheless, others tycoons, international terrorists and a bunch of assassins are additionally trying to take Korda down.

The film additionally stars Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Pal, Hope Davis and others. It runs one hour and 41 minutes.