James Dean Biopic Casts Brandon Flynn in Movie About Gay Romance

The deliberate biopic specializing in James Dean‘s private life has landed its lead actor.

Brandon Flynn, recognized for True Detective and 13 Causes Why, has been solid because the late legendary actor within the function Willie and Jimmy Dean, The Hollywood Reporter has discovered solely. Author-director Man Guido’s movie is presently in improvement and is predicated on William Bast’s 2006 memoir, Surviving James Dean.

In his e book, Bast described assembly Dean on the UCLA theater program on the age of 19 and wrote that the 2 males grew to become roommates, shut pals and ultimately lovers. Bast claimed they stored their fling personal to keep away from hurting Dean’s profession whereas the rising star had relationships with feminine stars, with Bast remaining hopeful that he and Dean would quickly reside collectively once more. 5 years after assembly Bast, Dean died in a automotive accident in 1955 on the age of 24, with two of his signature movies, Insurgent With no Trigger and Big, launched posthumously.

Guido’s script is ready from the primary assembly between Invoice Bast and Dean to the actor’s dying on Sept. 30, 1955. (Bast died in 2015 at age 84.) The movie will give attention to Bast and Dean navigating their evolving relationship and Bast coming to phrases with being homosexual throughout the Fifties.

“This isn’t a conventional biopic,” says Guido, who spoke to Bast again in 2011. “It’s a young and generally tragic story about two younger males who discovered one another in a time and place the place being seen — actually seen — got here at a price. Brandon Flynn brings each the fireplace and vulnerability this function calls for. I couldn’t think about anybody extra excellent to discover and play out the complexities of James Dean.”

Provides Flynn, “James Dean is just like the recognized unknown. His brief life left behind simply three movies, a mountain of images and a cultural mythology we maintain making an attempt to decode. This script is a lovely try at in truth understanding who he actually was — not simply the icon, however the man.”

Flynn is thought for roles on such sequence as Ratched and Manhunt and for options together with The Parenting and Hellraiser.

The actor praises the Willie and Jimmy Dean script for humanizing Dean, fairly than taking a sensationalist method. “It highlights how Hollywood has traditionally pressured LGBTQ individuals into efficiency, even of their private lives,” Flynn continues. “This story dares to current James Dean as a person with actual, advanced relationships, and I believe there’s energy in that reality.”

Guido, who beforehand directed the Hulu function Madonna and the Breakfast Membership, has been assembly with potential producers. Kerry Barden and Paul Schnee of Barden/Schnee Casting Company are main the casting course of because the movie continues to seek for performers to play the delicate and clever Bast and his glamorous single mom, Bernice.

Flynn is represented by Paradigm, Untitled and Schreck Rose.