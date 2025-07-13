Jeff Bezos Debuts New Hairstyle After Wedding With Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos is making an attempt one thing new — that’s, at the very least relating to his coiffure.

Bezos, who has rocked his now well-known bald type for years, was photographed on the Allen & Firm Solar Valley Convention on Thursday, July 10, with a thicker-than-usual swath of grey hair development surrounding the underside half of his scalp.

The realm is commonly described because the “donor space” of the scalp from which hair is harvested for transplantation, in keeping with the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. (There was no info that signifies Bezos is present process or plans to endure a hair transplant.)

Bezos wasn’t utterly clean-shaven throughout his current wedding ceremony festivities with now-wife Lauren Sánchez in Italy. Pictures from the weekend additionally present some hair development across the identical space of his head, albeit not as thick because the images from July 10.

The pair loved an enormous $11 million, multi-day wedding ceremony celebration that included attendance from among the most celebrated celebs on this planet, together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Sanchez and Bezos went public with their relationship in 2019 and bought engaged in Might 2023. Of the 200 visitors, 70 had been shut members of the family, together with Sánchez’s sons, Nikko, 24, and Evan, 19, and her daughter, Ella, 17. Bezos’ 4 kids with ex-wife Mackenzie Scott have largely lived out of the general public purview, and it’s unclear in the event that they attended the marriage.

The get together started on June 26, when visitors started to the touch down in Venice, Italy. The marriage occurred the next day, on San Giorgio island, and the couple hosted a celebration the next evening on the Arsenale di Venezia (a former shipyard). As one supply advised Us Weekly, “It was all concerning the music and the partying. It was an insane dance get together.”

The shipyard get together was attended by Jerry Seinfeld, Invoice Gates and Mick Jagger. Jessica Alba additionally attended alongside her daughter, Honor.

Thank You! You might have efficiently subscribed.

“Lauren and Jeff had been dancing the evening away and seemed so in love, having a blast,” a supply advised Us. “ There have been no conventional dances with them, simply partying collectively.”

Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble had been additionally in attendance.

“Kris was dancing and having the time of her life with Corey on the dance flooring,” the insider added. “She was the lifetime of the get together. Kris was mingling with everybody, together with a pleasant chat with Tom Brady.”