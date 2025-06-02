Jenna Dewan Hosts ‘Clueless’ Screening for Everly’s 12th Birthday

Jenna Dewan introduced out all of the “cool mother” vibes to have fun her daughter Everly’s twelfth birthday.

The actress shared photographs through Instagram on Saturday, Could 31, from Everly’s social gathering, which appeared to have a Labubu theme. (The grinning Pop Mart collectible creatures have been hovering in recognition as of late.) Treats included a pink Labubu cake by Los Angeles-based Truffles by Claritza and a sweets setup by Cocoa & Sweet. Dewan, 44, additionally embellished with Labubu and coronary heart balloons, and hosted an out of doors picnic-style screening of Clueless.

“She’s 12,” Dewan wrote alongside a photograph of Everly through her Instagram Tales. “There are too many feelings to even start to precise and course of as we speak however I’m overwhelmed with satisfaction. Evie, you might be stunning in and out, the sweetest most empathetic and beautiful shiny soul and perpetually and ever essentially the most enjoyable to be round. I’m the luckiest mama on the planet!!! Thanks for perpetually altering my life, candy woman!”

The Rookie star additionally posted a candy tribute to Everly through Instagram. Alongside a carousel of photographs, she wrote, “I get so emotional in your birthdays Evie as a result of there are simply no phrases to precise all of it. You made me a mama, you will have all the time been my catalyst north star, magical spirit, soul child that there’s simply no option to specific how a lot you imply to me! You might be mild, you might be every part magical and particular and superb and I’m so fortunate to be your mother! Thanks for being you on this world. All of us love you a lot, you might be every part to all of us and I can’t wait to proceed celebrating you as we speak and day-after-day!! Blissful Birthday, Monkey!”

Dewan shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2018. She is now engaged to Steve Kazee, with whom she shares son Callum, 5, and daughter Rhiannon, 11 months.

Callum and Rhiannon have been in attendance at their large sister’s social gathering, with Dewan sharing photographs of the pair having fun with the balloon decor.

Dewan and Tatum, 45, have prioritized their daughter as they’ve labored out a coparenting relationship.

She informed Romper in 2024: “It’s all the time a journey. It by no means ends. You simply be taught as you go and get higher at sure issues, and for me, Evie will all the time be my prime precedence. I simply frequently put her first. That’s how I can handle all laborious issues.”

Tatum opened up a bit about their dynamic in a 2023 Vanity Fair profile, admitting he and Dewan had totally different approaches to parenting.

"I feel we informed ourselves a narrative after we have been younger, and we simply stored telling ourselves that story, irrespective of how blatantly life was telling us that we have been so totally different. However once you're truly dad and mom, you actually perceive [the] variations between the 2 of you," he stated. "As a result of it's screaming at you all day lengthy: the way you father or mother otherwise, the way you take a look at the world, the way you undergo the world."

Tatum added that though divorce was laborious, it’s made him a greater father.

“It was in all probability precisely what I wanted. I don’t suppose I’d’ve ever finished the work, I feel, on myself in the way in which that I needed to do the work on myself to actually strive to determine what subsequent. And actually, it simply began with my daughter,” he stated. “I simply dropped every part and simply targeted on her. And it was really the absolute best factor that I ever may have finished. As a result of within the alone time that I’ve with simply me and her, we’ve develop into finest associates.”