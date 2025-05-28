Jerry Trainor Went ‘Nuclear’ to Land Crazy Steve Role on Drake & Josh

Jerry Trainor needed to go completely loopy, unsurprisingly, for his audition for Loopy Steve on Drake & Josh.

Throughout a latest look at GalaxyCon, the actor recalled his audition that finally landed him his breakout position on the favored Nickelodeon present starring Drake Bell and Josh Peck. Trainor first appeared because the erratic worker on the native movie show in season two, which aired in 2004.

“Once I auditioned for Loopy Steve, it had already been forged. Anyone else was already forged as Loopy Steve,” he recalled. “However I assume when he received to the set, he was not loopy sufficient for them, and they also fired him.”

That’s when Trainor went in for a “rush audition” for the position. “It’s important to perceive, I had simply gotten out of school [at the University of California, Santa Barbara], majoring in theater, the place they’re telling me to, like, tone it down, deliver it in, drop it in. Subtext, subtext, subtext,” he defined.

The iCarly star initially did his basic Loopy Steve “bit,” the place he’s mainly “calm, after which I fly off the deal with.” Nonetheless, the casting director, clearly loving what she was seeing, requested, “‘Oh my God, are you able to go larger?’ And I used to be like, ‘Yeah, I can go larger.’”

“And so then I did it, like, crazier, and he or she goes, ‘Are you able to go crazier?’ And I went, ‘Let me cease you proper there. I can go nuclear. What would you like?’” Trainor continued. “She was like, ‘As massive as attainable.’ And I’m like, ‘You don’t need that.’ And he or she goes, ‘Actually, that’s what we want.’ And I used to be like, ‘OK, right here it’s. And I did it.’ The remainder is historical past.”

He appeared on Drake & Josh for eight episodes, in addition to the TV film, Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh, earlier than occurring to play Spencer Shay, Carly’s (Miranda Cosgrove) quirky older brother on iCarly. He additionally reprised his position within the iCarly reboot, which ran for 3 seasons from 2021-23 earlier than it was canceled.