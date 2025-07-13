Kaia Gerber’s Everyday Sneaker Is 43% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation if you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is formally open to the general public, and if you happen to’ve been ready to attain a critical sneaker deal, now’s the second. Among the many dizzying variety of markdowns, one is really value your consideration: the On Cloudnova sneakers — worn by supermodel Kaia Gerber —are on sale for $100.

Kaia’s been photographed sporting the ultra-clean White Glacier pair on repeat with leggings and outsized sweatshirts, giving them that off-duty mannequin power all of us need to channel. Whereas that colour isn’t on sale this time, the Anniversary markdown applies to the smooth Mauve model that’s each bit as fashionable.

However don’t simply take our phrase for it. “I used to be initially going to get the glacier white, however coincidentally tried this one on for dimension, and beloved it… The colour-way is wonderful in particular person.” However right here’s the catch: sizes are promoting out quick.

Associated: Recreate Kaia Gerber’s Off-Responsibility Mannequin Model With These $24 Ballet Flats

It was a household affair when Kaia Gerber hit the purple carpet along with her dad and mom, Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford, final week. The trio attended the opening night time of Good Evening, and Good Luck. As anticipated, the household was dressed to the nines. Hours earlier than the festivities started, the 23-year-old was noticed in an outfit […]

Designed for figuring out, strolling and all-day put on, the sneaker’s broad platform gives stability whether or not you’re hitting the fitness center or chasing errands. And customers can’t cease raving about them.

One reviewer wrote, “That is my first pair of On footwear and I actually like this pair. They work nice for operating and figuring out on the fitness center… I even have slim ft so am glad that this model matches. Completely suggest!” One other says, “No break in time wanted!! Most cozy sneakers ever!”

With premium cushioning and cool-girl styling, these are precisely the form of sneakers you’ll put on on repeat. However severely, don’t wait. When Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale offers go viral (particularly celebrity-loved ones), they don’t keep in inventory for lengthy.

Get the On Cloudnova sneakers for simply $100 (initially $170) at Nordstrom! Observe costs are correct on the date of publication however are topic to alter.