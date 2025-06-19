Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Talks NFL Commitment and Goals

Few, if any, athletes in American sports activities have as a lot on their plate as Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce. However via all of it, he retains soccer his high precedence.

“Soccer is all the time going to be no 1,” he told the media on Wednesday, June 18, on the Chiefs’ obligatory minicamp follow. “I like this recreation. It’s nonetheless my childhood dream.”

Kelce, 35, thought-about retiring from the NFL within the offseason after a troublesome 2024 on the stat sheet and a blowout Tremendous Bowl loss in February to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now that he’s ramping up for his thirteenth season within the league, he’s reflecting on his resolution to proceed residing his dream.

“Once I actually considered it I feel, this offseason, I bought again to only wanting to actually deal with this recreation and getting essentially the most out of this recreation as I presumably can,” he mentioned. “This may all the time be no 1 by way of my enterprise world and my profession path.”

Outdoors of soccer, Kelce cohosts the favored “New Heights” podcast along with his brother, Jason Kelce. He has additionally tried his hand in leisure, showing on Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie, govt producing the 2023 film My Lifeless Good friend Zoe and internet hosting the Prime Video sequence, Are You Smarter Than A Superstar?. He additionally has a large portfolio of enterprise investments, his personal charities and varied endorsements.

And that’s earlier than beginning what he’s now greatest identified for: being the boyfriend of Taylor Swift.

Kelce summed up the work-life steadiness by saying that regardless of the chance in entrance of him, he wants to stay “accountable for the individuals I comply with group up with.”

On the soccer area, Kelce mentioned he simply didn’t really feel like his profession was over.

“I didn’t really feel prefer it was my final recreation,” he mentioned of the Tremendous Bowl. “I really feel like I’ve much more to show and I’ve a lot enjoyable coming into the constructing.”

With the common season nonetheless months away, the Chiefs are on the quick checklist of groups anticipated to contend for a championship within the 2025-26 season. Kelce has already received three titles with Kansas Metropolis, and the longer term Corridor of Famer received’t settle for something lower than a fourth.

“That’s the one means I decide whether or not [the season is] successful or not,” he mentioned. ”It’s how I’m wired now. Early on in my profession I might set these objectives for myself and I simply suppose it’s extra of a real feeling and the proper mentality to go on the market and attempt to make the proper play for my group.”

The Chiefs will open the 2025 preseason on Saturday, August 9, on the street towards the Arizona Cardinals.