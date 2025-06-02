Kristin Cavallari Defends Posting Her Kids on Social Media

Kristin Cavallari is defending her determination to publish photographs and movies of her children on social media.

“They’ve been asking me for years to publish them,” she defined in an interview with People revealed on Sunday, June 1, referring to her youngsters Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

“I assume it was possibly a 12 months and a half in the past that I lastly posted Camden,” she continued. “He’s nearly 13, Saylor is 9 — she’ll be 10 within the fall. It’s type of the curse of being the second or the third child. They simply type of naturally do what the oldest is doing. In my excellent world, would all of them be 12 [before] deciding in the event that they had been posted? Positive. But in addition, it’s simply not real looking.”

Cavallari spent most of her youngsters’s lives hiding their faces from social media, however she mentioned that now that they’ve grown up a bit she enjoys sharing them along with her followers on-line.

“It’s good for me to have the ability to present that with folks as a result of my children are the largest a part of my life. They all the time have been since I grew to become a mother,” she defined. “And I may solely let folks in a lot with out exhibiting my children, so to have the ability to now share that world with all people? Individuals [can] see on the finish of the day, I’m only a regular mother. That’s my life.”

Cavallari additionally emphasised that when she isn’t working, she’s doing issues with and for her youngsters.

“I’m going to basketball apply and video games like each different mother or father. I’m at college. I used to be on a discipline journey final Friday. I’m doing all the conventional mother issues,” she mentioned. “And I feel it’s in all probability good for folks to see as a result of I feel folks’s thought of me could be very completely different than who I really am.”

Again in 2023, Cavallari spoke with Us Weekly about her youngsters’s relationship with social media. “I simply joined TikTok and my oldest is, like, checking my numbers always. Like, ‘What number of followers do you will have now?’ So I get all of that,” the Hills alum revealed to Us on the time. “I nonetheless suppose they’re a bit younger to be on that stuff, however the day is coming, after all. Selfishly, I’m excited for them to affix all these things as a result of then which means I can begin posting them ‘trigger, I imply, after all, I wanna share that entire a part of my world with folks.”

She added: “I simply wanna respect their privateness till they’re sufficiently old to make that call. I feel I wanna hold them off of social media for a number of extra years. I imply, my oldest is nearly 11, however I feel that’s actually younger to be on social media.”