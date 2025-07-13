Love Jessica Alba’s Wimbledon Look? We Found It For $46

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation whenever you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

Jessica Alba’s Wimbledon look is proof that a terrific floral dress can do all of the give you the results you want. Sitting courtside, she wore Poupette St Barth’s Kimi Midi Dress — a designer piece that’s breezy, polished and simple to put on nearly anyplace this summer time.

With a relaxed match, mushy ruffles and traditional button entrance, it’s the form of costume that feels easy however appears to be like pulled collectively. It’s versatile sufficient to deal with dinner plans, workplace days with a blazer or weekend journeys. Mainly, it’s the summer time uniform you don’t must overthink.

In the event you’re after the identical simple, romantic vibe with out spending designer {dollars}, this Amazon lookalike is value contemplating. With a flattering wrap fashion and floral print that feels simple however elevated, it delivers the same search for $46.

Buyers love its high quality for the value, describing it as “spectacular,” with a mushy, drapey material and a safe snap on the chest to forestall gaping. One reviewer even mentioned, “I put it on and needed to twirl with pleasure,” whereas one other praised the true-to-size match and flexibility for enterprise or nights out.

The polished-but-relaxed vibe is strictly what makes this fashion so wearable past Wimbledon. In case your summer time wardrobe wants one thing easy that also feels particular, contemplate this flattering summer dress.

