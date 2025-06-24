Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy Star in Hayley Kiyoko’s ‘Girls Like Girls’ Movie

Maya da Costa and Myra Molloy have nabbed lead roles in pop star Hayley Kiyoko’s film Ladies Like Ladies, based mostly on her 2015 hit track of the identical identify and viral music video.

The approaching-of-age movie a few younger woman falling for an additional woman will see da Costa play Coley, who explores her attraction to different ladies. She’s particularly interested in Sonya (Molloy) as they navigate a summer time romance.

A logline from the movie’s producers provides: “Primarily based on Kiyoko’s breakthrough hit track and viral music video of the identical identify, the movie tells the common story of falling in love for the primary time and studying to simply accept your self alongside the way in which.”

da Costa is finest identified for her recurring position as Maya Longette in Below the Bridge for Hulu, whereas Thai actress Molloy has credit that embrace He’s All That, Halfworlds and The Daring Sort.

Ladies Like Ladies additionally marks the primary function Kiyoko will direct and and write after making her identify as a pop star and actress. In 2023, Kiyoko adopted up her music video, which she co-directed with Austin S. Winchell, with a Ladies Like Ladies novel that builds on the characters within the authentic track.

Kiyoko wrote the screenplay for her upcoming Ladies Like Ladies film with Stefanie Scott, who starred as Coley within the authentic music video, alongside Kelsey Chow as Sonya and Hayden Thompson.

Kiyoko did direct a music video in 2015 for her “Ladies Like Ladies” track, whose worldwide adaptation rights have been earlier picked up by Focus Options. Marc Platt, Katie McNicol, Adam Siegel, Dee Greatest, Michael Philip, Jason Moring and Richard Alan Reid are producing the film.

Kiyoko is represented by ATC, Kaplan-Perrone, Cultured Artists and CAA. Ida Costa is represented by da Costa Expertise and Molloy is represented by Gersh and Luber Roklin Leisure.