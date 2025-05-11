Miami museum opens a new exhibit that examines a century of swimwear and its connection to Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Simply in time for bathing swimsuit season, the HistoryMiami Museum is opening a brand new exhibit that examines the connection between the evolution of swimwear and the expansion of South Florida over the previous century.

“Waves of Fashion: Swimwear Via the Many years” opened to most people on Saturday and can run by means of Oct. 5. The exhibit showcases about 50 historic swimwear items from the museum’s intensive assortment of greater than 2,000 textiles.

The immersive, dynamic expertise permits guests to discover the historical past and evolution of swimwear, from the heavy wool fits that have been nonetheless required by legislation in lots of locations through the early twentieth century to fashionable swimsuits that depart little to the creativeness.

HistoryMiami CEO and Government Director Natalia Crujeiras mentioned Miami is the proper place for an exhibit like this as a result of it has each formed seashore tradition and been formed by seashore tradition like no different metropolis.

“From efforts for social change to a playground for enjoyable and exploration to inspiring type around the globe, seashore has all the time been a part of Miami,” Crujeiras mentioned.

Guests can find out about Jane Fisher, the spouse of early Miami Seaside developer Carl G. Fisher. Jane Fisher grew to become a trendsetter within the 1910s when she ditched her conventional bathing swimsuit, which included a protracted skirt, stockings and cap, for considered one of Miami Seaside’s earliest form-fitting swimsuits. The general public was initially shocked, however the type rapidly gained recognition. Her husband later used images of “Bathing Beauties” to advertise Miami Seaside across the nation.

Girls weren’t the one ones anticipated to cowl up in early twentieth century. Topless swimwear for males didn’t develop into widespread till the Nineteen Thirties, when Olympic swimmer Johnny Weissmuller bared his chest as Tarzan in 12 movies between 1932 and 1948. Most of the motion pictures have been shot not less than partially in Florida, and Weissmuller labored as a swim teacher on the Miami Biltmore Hotel earlier than touchdown the enduring function.

“The design and the operate of swimwear revealed completely different moments of change in perceptions of id, gender, cultural expression and even freedom,” Crujeiras mentioned.