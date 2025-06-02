‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set at Netflix

No person Desires This has a return date.

The Netflix present could have its second-season premiere on Oct. 23, 2025.

The present’s government producers and solid made the announcement Sunday reside on stage at Netflix’s FYSEE L.A. Emmy Occasion celebrating Season 1.

These in attendance included collection creator Erin Foster, government producer Sara Foster, government producer/star Kristen Bell and solid members Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

The occasion, which passed off on the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, featured a screening of the Season 1 premiere adopted by a reside panel taping for Erin and Sara Foster’s podcast The World’s First Podcast.

Bell and Brody star as an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi, respectively, who fall for one another and attempt to pursue a relationship however discover themselves coping with obstacles alongside the best way, together with relations on each side.

Bell, Brody, Lupe, Simons and Tohn are all returning for Season 2, together with Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Berman.

Visitor stars set to seem in Season 2 embrace Leighton Meester (Brody’s real-life spouse), Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Netflix says that the primary season of the was in its world prime 10 checklist of English-language reveals for six weeks and reached the highest 10 in 89 international locations.

Along with Erin and Sara Foster and Bell, the present’s government producers are Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner and Nora Silver, with Oly Obst government producing for 3arts. Kaplan and Konner function showrunners. The collection is produced by twentieth Tv.