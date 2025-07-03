Penn Badgley Meghann Fahy Feud? Their Viral Instagram Banter

Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy’s latest on-line back-and-forth is elevating eyebrows.

Badgley kicked off the chatter on Monday, June 30, by praising Fahy’s efficiency in her Netflix collection, Sirens.

“So I don’t often do that, however my spouse [Domino Kirke] and I simply completed Sirens. OK Sirens, wish to give her her flowers,” he mentioned in an Instagram Reel. “Now clearly there’s Julianne, there’s Kevin, there’s Milly, however this Meghann Fahy. This newcomer, this refreshing gawky magnificence, find it irresistible, love you.”

Badgley was seemingly joking about Fahy being a “newcomer,” since they beforehand labored collectively on Gossip Lady, and she or he’s develop into a family title after starring on The White Lotus season 2. Nonetheless, Fahy took to the feedback part and performed together with Badgley’s bit.

“Penn! That is so type. Thanks,” she replied. “Inform Domino I say hello. And that her style is flawless.”

That remark sparked a series response because it was a full-on dialog between the pair. Fahy known as out Badgley for calling her “gawky,” then teased him about his Netflix present, You.

“There you go once more with that trapping factor,” she quipped. “Heard you probably did a whole lot of that in your present. I by no means watched it.”

Many followers speculated Fahy could possibly be an upcoming visitor on Badgley’s “Podcrushed” podcast. Nonetheless, in the future later, information broke that Fahy and Badgley can be starring within the movie adaptation of Sarah Hogle’s You Deserve Every Different.

The romance novel tells the story of Naomi and Nick, who’re engaged and fall out of affection forward of their marriage ceremony day. Whereas neither one needs to name off the ceremony, the couple turns to hijinks and pranks to make the opposite one fold.

Whereas Badgley and Fahy haven’t spoken out about You Deserve Every Different, their banter is seemingly them stepping into their respective characters for the upcoming challenge.

Hold scrolling for a full breakdown on Badgley and Fahy’s trolling moments:

Bantering within the Instagram Feedback

After Fahy interacted with Badgley’s video, the twosome went forwards and backwards on the publish’s feedback part. Fahy kicked it off by saying whats up to Kirke and complimenting her style in tv collection. Badgley corrected her, saying it was “our style.”

“Oops haha,” Fahy responded earlier than questioning his description of her. “Gawky tho 🧐.”

Badgley defined he “meant it as a praise.”

“Lengthy arms are so beautiful however traditionally much less featured,” he mentioned.

Fahy really helpful that he “chill on the physique stuff.”

“Whoa I’ve clearly been very supportive and complimentary however this appears like a entice,” he replied.

Fahy then identified he was performing like his character, Joe Goldberg, from You, from what she’s heard, regardless of not seeing the present herself.

“There you go once more with that trapping factor,” she mentioned.

‘Gossip Lady’ Name Again

In the future after their dialog on Badgley’s publish, the actor shared a new video making enjoyable of him and Fahy beforehand working collectively on Gossip Lady. (Fahy appeared in a single episode because the character Devyn.)

“Butterfly impact is loopy as a result of if I’d by no means met Meghann Fahy on the set of Gossip Lady my life can be precisely the identical,” he wrote alongside the clip poking enjoyable on the pattern set to Lorde’s track “Ribs.”

Fahy’s Response

Shortly after Badgley uploaded his video, Fahy took to Instagram to share a message for him.

“Penn Badgley is a ten for those who’re searching for a Temu Pedro Pascal,” she mentioned whereas mispronouncing his final title.