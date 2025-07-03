Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Kept a Flip Phone Until He Was 36

NFL Corridor of Famer Peyton Manning is among the finest quarterbacks in historical past, however his know-how recreation away from the sector left so much to be desired.

In an unique interview with Us Weekly, Manning, 49, defined why he “held out so long as I might on the smartphone.”

“I had a flip cellphone up till 2012,” mentioned Manning, who produces the Historical past Channel’s The Mega-Manufacturers That Constructed America. “I used to be sort of a dinosaur after I bought launched by the [Indianapolis] Colts and have become an NFL free agent.”

Manning was launched by the Colts in March 2012 after 11 seasons with the franchise, successful a Tremendous Bowl with the group in 2007.

“NFL groups had been sending me details about their teaching workers, about their roster, about their playbooks,” Manning recalled. “I used to be touring and attempting to determine this new chapter of my life in attempting to determine a brand new group to go play for.”

He continued, “I wanted to have an iPhone to have the ability to obtain the attachments and see what these groups had been sending me. I used to be organising conferences with groups and speaking to them. I wanted to sort of know somewhat bit about them. If I had the flip cellphone, I might have been caught.”

Manning added, “If I by no means turned a free agent, I might most likely nonetheless have a flip cellphone.”

The quarterback signed with the Denver Broncos days after his launch, the place he would play the ultimate 4 seasons of his profession, successful one other Tremendous Bowl in 2015.

Manning’s The Mega-Manufacturers That Constructed America, which is at present airing its third season, is the results of his ardour as “a historical past buff.”

“It began again at school,” Manning defined. “Historical past was one among my favourite topics. Rising up in New Orleans, there was New Orleans and Louisiana historical past. Actually navy and world historical past. I’ve taken a number of bucket record holidays since I finished enjoying.”

Manning and his spouse of 24 years, Ashley Thompson, share 14-year-old fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley.

The Mega-Manufacturers That Constructed America, which explores the origin tales of among the most profitable model names in historical past, has change into a bonding expertise for the Mannings.

“It’s a great present to observe with your loved ones,” Manning mentioned. “My children watch it. They be taught one thing. My spouse and I be taught one thing. That’s what I like about it.”

New episodes of The Mega-Manufacturers That Constructed America air on The Historical past Channel Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.