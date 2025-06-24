Rob Yescombe Regains Rights to VR Game ‘The Invisible Hours’

Screenwriter Rob Yescombe has been busy penning films like Outdoors the Wire for Netflix and Jackpot! for Amazon Prime, however he’s additionally discovered the time to regain the rights to his digital actuality homicide thriller recreation The Invisible Hours.

Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed, however Yescombe, who began out in online game design earlier than a pivot to Hollywood, is on the lookout for companions for a possible movie or TV adaptation of the narrative journey recreation developed by now defunct Spanish online game developer Tequila Works.

“I adored making The Invisible Hours. Actually, the perfect inventive expertise of my life. Followers nonetheless attain out to me, even in spite of everything this time — they like it as a lot as I do. The VR {hardware} market has grown massively since 2017 — a number of thousands and thousands of items — making The Invisible Hours a major candidate to remaster for a brand new era,” Yescombe stated in a press release.

Yescombe was the unique co-creator, author and narrative director of The Invisible Hours, which launched on the Cannes Movie Competition in 2017. The VR recreation is an immersive homicide thriller, the place gamers discover an intricate net of interwoven tales set in a sprawling mansion.

The narrative kicks off with seven individuals answering a curious invitation from enigmatic inventor, Nikola Tesla, to make amends for his or her darkest wrongdoings. However when the final visitor to reach on the remoted mansion laboratory is murdered, disgraced Swedish detective Gustaf Gustav vows to seek out the killer amongst the remaining visitors: a blind butler, a convicted assassin, the world’s most well-known actress, Tesla’s former assistant, the son of a rich railroad magnate and rival inventor Thomas Edison.

Yescombe as a screenwriter penned Paul Feig’s motion comedy Jackpot!, which starred John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Li, and did the screenplay for Mikael Hafstrom’s Netflix motion movie Outdoors the Wire, which stars Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris.

After his begin in video video games, Yescombe additionally went on to work on main franchises like Alien, Blade Runner, Household Man and The Twilight Zone.

He’s represented by Revolutionary Artists Leisure and Curtis Brown within the U.Ok.