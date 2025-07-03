Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denied Bail, Release from Jail Ahead of Sentencing

On Wednesday, the New York choose overseeing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal intercourse trafficking and racketeering trial dominated that Combs wouldn’t be launched on bail whereas awaiting sentencing after he was discovered responsible of two counts of transportation to interact in prostitution.

The choice to maintain the fallen hip-hop mogul locked up in a Brooklyn federal jail comes after a shock break up verdict introduced Wednesday that noticed the rapper and mogul convicted of the lesser two of 5 costs in a federal indictment that introduced one of the vital sensational trials in years to a decrease Manhattan courthouse.

After the decision was learn on Wednesday, Combs’ lead protection legal professional advised the courtroom Combs must be freed at present, on condition that he was now not below indictment for the key crimes the federal government mentioned he dedicated. Prosecutors cried foul on this, arguing he was a flight threat and meddler, even whereas within the Brooklyn lockup he’s referred to as house for a few 12 months. Either side have been instructed to write down letters to the choose making their case for bail by 1 p.m. ET at present. Prosecutors additionally acknowledged that they might pursue an aggressive sentencing that might put Combs away for 20 years.

Decide Subramanian cited Combs’ historical past of violence as a important motive for denying him bail. As prosecutors undoubtedly confirmed throughout his trial, he has a decades-long propensity for violence, significantly towards girls and happening in personal. The video footage of him beating Cassie Ventura, which was proven a minimum of a dozen occasions in courtroom, definitely shows this and Combs subjected his girlfriend “Jane” to a violent assault as just lately as 2024, the courtroom heard over the previous few weeks. When this occurred, Combs had already been indicted and had his properties raided by authorities.

All sides within the case have been advised by the choose to return to courtroom on Oct. 3 for sentencing; that date might transfer up if the protection crew and Combs search to expedite his sentencing course of. The protection is looking for a time period of 21 to 27 months for Combs whereas the feds hope for 51 to 63 months.

Combs will get credit score for the time served.