Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jen, Zac Affleck’s Relationship Timeline

Viewers have numerous opinions about Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck‘s marriage after watching their relationship play out on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The couple began relationship in 2018 and acquired married one 12 months later. After increasing their household twice, Jen and Zac joined the forged of Hulu’s actuality collection The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which adopted a gaggle of Mormon mother influencers in Utah. Season 1 confirmed Jen and Zac practically calling it quits earlier than admitting they have been nonetheless a piece in progress.

“Ever since we completed filming, we’ve been doing nonstop remedy and it’s been nice,” Jen solely advised Us Weekly in September 2024 after the collection premiered. “So if something, [watching the show] is simply going to be publicity remedy at this level. We’ve healed and now we’re prepared to speak about it as soon as it comes out.”

Jen additionally denied that her husband had something to do along with her leaving MomTok, saying, “It had rather a lot to do with simply me and simply determining all the pieces. There are such a lot of elements — not simply our relationship — like faith, friendships and my youngsters.”

Associated: Is Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jen Affleck Leaving MomTok for Good?

Jen Affleck’s first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives wasn’t precisely a stroll within the park. All through the Hulu collection, Jen confronted severe questions — and considerations — from her costars about her relationship with husband Zac Affleck. A turning level got here when Zac came upon his spouse was stopping by a Chippendales […]

She continued: “So as to make the best determination for me and my household, I actually needed to take a step again and ask myself, ‘How am I going to maneuver ahead and what’s greatest for us?’ You’ll simply have to attend for season 2 to see what occurs.”

That very same month, Jen praised Zac for a way he supported her — emotionally and monetarily — since they began relationship.

“Zac purchased me my first laptop computer when he had $10 in his checking account. After I shared my dream of working a marathon, he educated alongside me and ran it with me. I advised him I needed to begin my videography enterprise, so he saved up cash and purchased me my first digital camera. Once we have been anticipating our first child, I needed a spot to name dwelling, so he labored onerous, saved up, and purchased us our first home,” she wrote through Instagram on the time. “He gave me each stability and freedom, which allowed me to put up movies on-line and launch my profession on social media. This, in flip allowed me to assist him and our household whereas he’s been in class.”

Jen famous she “couldn’t have” discovered success on her personal with out Zac by her aspect.

“Is Zac excellent? No. Does he have flaws that we’ve wanted to deal with? Sure. However I can confidently say he’s all the time supported and believed in me greater than anybody else,” she continued. “We’re nonetheless younger, we’ve two treasured infants, and we nonetheless have struggles like so many marriages. However can we love one another? Sure. Are we prepared to place within the work to be higher? Sure. Have there been moments once we needed to stroll away? In fact. However there’s a lot extra to our marriage and what we provide to one another than individuals notice.”

After Hulu renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for season 2, viewers questioned the standing of Jen and Zac’s marriage. The pair took a step again from sharing highlights from their relationship as soon as they made the transfer from Utah to New York so Zac might attend medical faculty.

Maintain scrolling to relive Jen and Zac’s relationship earlier than — and after — The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives:

2018

Jen and Zac began relationship in 2018 after assembly on Mormon relationship app Mutual. After one 12 months of relationship, Zac proposed at Prime of the Rock in New York Metropolis.

Associated: {Couples} Who Survived the Actuality TV Curse (So Far)

Who says real love doesn’t exist on actuality TV? Whereas it appears to be a development that many marriages on actuality TV finish in divorce, there are nonetheless some actuality TV {couples} on the market beating the percentages. Large Brother‘s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met whereas filming season 18 of Large Brother in 2016. The timing […]

2019

The duo tied the knot in 2019 at an area The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.

“I knew Zac was the one after I realized I couldn’t think about life with out him & his wonderful qualities,” Jen wrote through Instagram forward of their wedding ceremony ceremony. “I’m grateful to have somebody who loves me unconditionally, places me first, & makes me need to be a greater fiancé, pal, daughter and individual. Can’t neglect he makes me the happiest lady alive.”

2021

Zac and Jen welcomed their first baby, daughter Nora, in November 2021. The fact star mirrored on the milestone second three years later, writing through Instagram, “Nora brings a lot pleasure and lightweight into our lives, and I really feel extremely blessed to be her mother 🥺 There are numerous issues that I like about her — she’s spunky, type, and energetic. … To us, she really is all the pieces.”

2022

“Three years in the past as we speak I made the most effective determination of my life. That was to marry my greatest pal. It was a day we’ll all the time bear in mind,” Jen gushed on social media. “To be surrounded by everybody we love, promising one another the world, we have been so excited to begin this new journey. I want I might relive each second of today. It really was a DREAM.”

2023

Jen and Zac’s son, Lucas, was born in July 2023.

“We have been so younger once we first turned mother and father, with heaps to study, however Zac has all the time been there each step of the way in which,” Jen wrote through Instagram in honor of Father’s Day in 2024. “He’s by no means wavered in giving Nora and Luca all the pieces they want.”

Associated: The Finest — and Shocking! — {Couples} Who Bought Collectively in 2024

A number of superstar {couples} have caught our eye — and captured our hearts — in 2024. The 12 months introduced success tales in Bachelor Nation with Joey Graziadei popping the query to Kelsey Anderson throughout The Bachelor season 28, which started airing in January. The primary-ever Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, additionally accepted a proposal from Chock Chapple. […]

September 2024

Zac and Jennifer weathered some public storms when season 1 of The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu. Initially, Jen was offered as a extra conservative Mormon, but it surely wasn’t till the top of the season that her costars — and viewers — acquired a glimpse at her marital points when Zac advised her she had “no values or morals” for having fun with a ladies’ evening out in Las Vegas.

Jen’s costar Demi Engemann claimed she noticed textual content messages during which Zac threatened to finish their marriage, stated he didn’t love her anymore and made his spouse come to his resort room in the midst of the evening to work out their issues. Demi additionally accused Zac of getting a playing downside, which is forbidden by the Mormon church.

“I believe that there was numerous issues that Jen was doing on the time — and I believe she would admit this — that have been form of pushed by Zac’s insecurities,” Demi advised Us on the time “I actually do really feel like she has discovered her voice. She’s now, like, ‘Hey, we’re people in addition to a pair. I’ve each proper to do what feels proper for me too inside sure boundaries and respect for the connection.’ However I believe she has discovered her voice and I’m excited to see how that dynamic shifts.”

Costar Jessi Ngatikaura, in the meantime, questioned “the affect” Zac had on Jennifer.

“He’s the person of the home and has numerous opinions on issues,” Jessi famous to Us. “So I don’t suppose Jen would ever make that call [to leave] on her personal as a result of she loves the pal group and she or he loves being round us. I might say that he undoubtedly has numerous affect on her selections.”

September 2024

The pair didn’t simply make headlines due to their rocky marriage. After Zac claimed on display that he was actor Ben Affleck‘s second cousin, followers and costars alike questioned the validity of that connection.

“I don’t suppose Jen would lie about that. I actually don’t, however possibly [Zac] might. I imply, we’ve seen a little bit little bit of how he might be,” Jessi stated on Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast. “But additionally possibly Ben Affleck’s workforce’s like, ‘We would like nothing to do with you guys.’ So let’s dig and, like, plant this story as a result of Zac is wanting a little bit dangerous.”

Jessi famous that Jen and Zac “made the final identify such a factor.” Studies later surfaced that Jen and Zac aren’t associated to Ben, which they haven’t addressed. Jen beforehand advised Us that she by no means crossed paths with Ben.

“We’ve by no means met him,” she stated in September 2024. “Zac’s dad has, a very long time in the past. Hopefully we meet him someday quickly as a result of we’re household.”

September 2024

Regardless of social media backlash about her marriage, Jen stood by Zac.

“I undoubtedly suppose it was the most effective factor to occur to our relationship. Whereas watching the present, lots of people are going to suppose that possibly this may break our relationship aside. But when something, it did the other,” Jen defined to Us when requested how the present impacted her marriage. “Being on digital camera and having these moments occur made us take a step again and truly have a look at a relationship and make us simply see what we’ve to alter.”

September 2024

Jen took to Instagram to share a message reflecting on the highlights from her relationship with Zac.

“We have been simply children once we acquired married. Younger, naive, and inexperienced, we really had no thought what we have been getting ourselves into. Coming from utterly totally different backgrounds, households, and upbringings, it didn’t appear to make sense. We have been polar opposites,” she captioned the put up. “How might we make this work? How might we see the identical image?”

Jen admitted that the twosome aren’t all the time on the identical web page, including, “We didn’t all the time see eye to eye, and numerous occasions, we nonetheless don’t. However that’s what marriage is, we maintain making an attempt. I actually consider there have been classes we each wanted to show one another.”

October 2024

Jen sparked break up hypothesis when she shared a number of TikTok movies that clearly confirmed her lacking a hoop on her left hand. Jen didn’t deal with the rumors however Zac was nonetheless featured in posts throughout her numerous social media platforms.

December 2024

Hulu renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for a second season one month after the present premiered. Jen and Zac moved from Utah to New York as soon as filming began, which left their standing with the present unclear.

“Selecting to step away from social media has been among the finest issues I’ve achieved for my psychological well being,” Jen wrote through Instagram Story. “I can’t lie — these months have been among the hardest I’ve confronted, however they’ve additionally helped me achieve readability about myself, my relationships and the mom and pal I aspire to be.”

Zac, in the meantime, stored his Instagram account non-public whereas his bio learn, “Official Fan Web page of Jen, Nora and Luca @jenniferlaffleck.”

February 2025

Jen introduced she is pregnant and anticipating her third child with Zac later this 12 months.

“I’ve all the time dreamed of a giant household, and seeing that dream come true is each thrilling and fulfilling,” Jen shared with People. “It may be daunting to consider elevating three infants whereas pursuing my profession, however I need to present girls and moms that they will obtain something they set their minds to, regardless of how unrealistic it could appear.”

Could 2025

Throughout an episode of “The Viall Information,” Jen and Zac first broke down what led them to actuality TV — and revealed how the expertise nearly ruined their relationship.

“We have been so weak and we shared all the pieces about our faith and our life and our marriage,” Zac stated. “I actually suppose we went a little bit bit naive into the present — simply not likely realizing what to anticipate or what actuality TV even is.”

Jen, in the meantime, expressed hope that her involvement within the present would begin a dialog. “Typically you simply really feel referred to as to one thing and you may’t clarify why,” she detailed. “It’s not simple being weak as a Mormon and exhibiting what really occurs typically in Mormon relationships. I really feel like we’re doing the onerous factor however doing the best factor by exposing what really occurs.”

She continued: “Hopefully individuals throughout the Mormon tradition can have a look at our relationship and replicate on theirs and say like, ‘Hey, I believe we form of battle with that too. Or possibly my husband has fed into the patriarchy and isn’t treating me proper.’ I need to be an instance of that. Folks aren’t going to love that, sadly.”

Elsewhere within the episode, Zac defined why he was shocked by Jen’s second being pregnant. “We had one after which a second child again to again. Jen — like, six months after she gave start — she acquired pregnant once more along with her second child,” he stated earlier than claiming, “I acquired tricked into it. She took out her IUD with out telling me.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Zac referred to as that time frame “anxious” and famous it was earlier than they acquired into remedy. Jen, in the meantime, discovered the revelation about her second being pregnant extra humorous, including, “Whoopsies, I forgot to inform you [I took my IUD out].”

June 2025

“This 12 months has examined us in methods I by no means imagined, but one way or the other we discovered a method to come out stronger than earlier than,” Jen wrote for her and Zac’s anniversary.

The couple welcomed their third child, daughter Penelope, days later. “She is ideal,” Jen wrote through Instagram on Wednesday, July 2. “Going unmedicated was really essentially the most painful however empowering expertise of my life. I couldn’t have achieved it with out Zac and my supportive doula! I’m so grateful and so comfortable that Penny is earth aspect now.”