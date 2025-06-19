Selena Gomez Reflects on ‘Only Murders’ Season 5 with Cast and Crew

Selena Gomez is feeling all varieties of feelings now that Solely Murders within the Constructing season 5 has wrapped manufacturing.

Gomez, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 18, to share a video by which she accomplished her remaining scene with costar Martin Brief. The “Calm Down” singer wiped away tears and smiled because the forged and crew burst into applause.

“To my Solely Murders household, the previous 5 years, you all have seen my greatest and my worst. I hope you [are] studying this, as a result of I deeply recognize every one in all you,” Gomez wrote within the caption. “Phrases can’t describe how a lot I really like what we’ve all created, and we wouldn’t be right here with out you all! Love you guys. Thanks for one more nice season.”

In the future previous to Gomez’s put up, the official Solely Murders within the Constructing Instagram account introduced that season 5 had completed manufacturing. The web page shared a video of Gomez, Brief, Steve Martin, Michael Cyril Creighton and new visitor stars Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger and Téa Leoni telling the crew, “That’s a wrap on season 5 of Solely Murders within the Constructing.”

“That’s a wrap on Season 5! 🎬 Thanks to our unimaginable forged and crew for a unbelievable manufacturing. New thriller coming quickly…” the caption learn.

Solely Murders within the Constructing stars Gomez, Brief and Martin as Mabel Mora, Oliver Putman, and Charles Haden Savage, respectively — three residents of the Arconia house constructing in New York Metropolis. Although they got here from totally different walks of life, Mabel, Oliver and Charles had been introduced collectively by their love of true crime earlier than occurring to start out their very own podcast to unravel murders that happen on the Arconia grounds.

Every season has targeted on a distinct demise, and season 5 can be no totally different. As followers know, within the season 4 finale Lester the doorman (Teddy Coluca) was discovered useless within the courtyard fountain.

“Our beloved doorman has a maintain of a considerable amount of tenants in our buildings’ secrets and techniques and plenty of different issues about his life had been attention-grabbing for me to form of discover. The very nature of a doorman in a pre-war house constructing, in New York Metropolis in 2025,” creator John Hoffman informed Decider in October 2024. “[It] felt very, very attention-grabbing to take a look at when it comes to what our present has at all times been about, which is traditional meets newer. We actually are dipping our toe right into a New York Metropolis in season 5 that feels significantly ripped from the headlines in sure ways in which we’ve not completed earlier than.”

Hoffman continued, “And going into some fashionable new tackle the facility in New York alongside the traces with, ‘What occurs with the facility in New York regarding the traditional respect and form of protocols which have at all times been there that exist in these form of buildings?’ with a doorman and the respect and all of that. And the way does fashionable know-how come into all of that?”

He concluded, “So a few of these issues are being introduced up throughout the subsequent season, granted in comedic methods and enjoyable methods, but additionally hopefully in pointed methods like we haven’t proven earlier than.”