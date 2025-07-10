Sergei Loznitsa Interview on ‘Two Prosecutors,’ Trump, Next Film

Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa‘s Two Prosecutors, his adaptation of Georgy Demidov’s eponymous novel, is ready within the Soviet Union in 1937 throughout Stalin’s Nice Purge and tells the story of a younger native prosecutor and devoted communist who begins to query his timeless religion within the regime.

The movie, which debuted at Cannes, has been taking part in within the 59th version of the Karlovy Range Worldwide Movie Competition.

“I wish to proceed with this matter, primarily based on the identical novel,” says Loznitsa of the movie, which explores Stalin’s tyranny and totalitarianism extra broadly, in an virtually Kafkaesque method. “I wish to make my subsequent movie about the identical repression system, however from the opposite aspect, from the aspect of the people who find themselves prisoners, who had been tortured and interrogated in jail. And about what sort of choices they make as a result of everyone is aware of that it’s all bullshit.”

The filmmaker factors to authoritarian ways that power harmless folks admit to issues they’ve by no means carried out. “It’s completely nonsense as a result of the authorities know [these people] are harmless, however they had been interrogated and pushed, overwhelmed and requested to signal improper confessions and statements like ‘I ready this revolution. I work for, I don’t know, the Japanese Secret Service, and we dug a tunnel from London to Bombay. That is [actually] an actual assertion which was signed.”

The Orange Lampshade is the title that Loznitsa is envisioning for that film. Why? “You will note,” he merely replied. But it surely feels like it’s a reference to a Soviet design function of these instances.

Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa VALERY HACHE_AFP through Getty Pictures

However first, Two Prosecutors is ready to display in cinemas in numerous elements of the world. Janus Movies acquired the movie for North America in Cannes however didn’t instantly element a launch date.

What does Loznitsa anticipate the U.S. viewers’s response to be? “I believe they are going to acknowledge latest instances — the route of America now with this authoritarian chief.”

Concluded Loznitsa: “It displays this story, which is ready within the Thirties, like 100 years in the past, which implies that not a number of issues have modified on the planet, and individuals are not altering.”