The recovery of superyacht off Sicily is suspended after a diver dies

ROME (AP) — The restoration of a superyacht that sank final 12 months off the Sicilian coast was quickly halted Saturday following the dying of a specialist diver whereas working underwater, the corporate overseeing the operation mentioned.

U.Okay. tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter and 5 others died in August after a robust storm slammed the Bayesian. The luxurious vessel has since been 49 meters (160 toes) underwater.

British-based TMC Marine mentioned in an emailed assertion that the suspension of labor “is important for the investigations to be accomplished and to permit all salvage and related groups to mourn the tragic lack of a extremely revered salvage diver” on Friday.

The Palermo Port Authority, which is overseeing the investigation, declined to touch upon the reason for dying when contacted by The Related Press.

Marcus Cave, head of naval structure and a TMC Marine director, mentioned the salvage group was offering “full cooperation to the authorities of their investigations.”

The native prosecutor’s workplace has sealed off the world the place the 39-year-old Dutch diver died, native media reported.

Marine salvage specialists started work in early Could to refloat the ship off the Sicilian port of Porticello, bringing in one of the highly effective maritime cranes in Europe.

The plan was to chop the yacht’s 75-meter (246-foot) aluminum mast — the second tallest on this planet — to permit the hull to be delivered to the floor extra simply. It was thought initially the salvage operation would take 20 to 25 days.

The 56-meter (183-foot)-long, 473-ton yacht sank throughout what seems to have been a sudden downburst, or localized highly effective wind from a thunderstorm that spreads quickly after hitting the floor. Prosecutors are investigating the captain and two crew members for potential accountability within the sinking.

Along with Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley Worldwide Chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his spouse, Judy, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his spouse, Neda, and the ship’s cook dinner, Recaldo Thomas, died.

Investigators are specializing in how a crusing vessel deemed “unsinkable” by its producer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank whereas a close-by sailboat remained largely unscathed.