’The Traitors’ Are Coming to Bulgaria

Be careful, Bulgarian faithfuls, and get a roundtable — The Traitors are coming! All3Media Worldwide on Tuesday revealed {that a} native format model of the hit cloak-and-dagger format has been commissioned within the nation for the primary time.

Produced by bTV, the brand new model is about to premiere this fall on the Bulgarian personal nationwide tv channel, which is a part of the bTV Media Group.

The Bulgarian adaptation of The Traitors will turn out to be the sixth native model of the TV phenomenon in Jap Europe, becoming a member of Romania, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary and Ukraine.

“Bringing The Traitors to Bulgarian audiences marks a major step in our mission to ship daring, premium leisure,” mentioned Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group. “It’s been incredible to accomplice with All3Media Worldwide on this globally acclaimed format, which aligns completely with bTV’s technique to innovate and have interaction viewers with highly effective storytelling and excessive manufacturing worth. We’re proud to be the house of such a dynamic and gripping present and sit up for introducing it to our viewers.”

Since its launch within the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has proven its worldwide attraction, with greater than 30 territories commissioning native format variations to date, along with quite a few returning seasons and companion reveals.

The variations of the scores hit all over the world embrace the U.S. model for NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock and the BBC model within the U.Ok.

Created within the Netherlands by IDTV, an All3Media firm, The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was developed with POSVIDEO, in cooperation with RTL Artistic Unit. All3Media final 12 months offered to RedBird IMI, led by Jeff Zucker.

Mentioned Gabriel Andrews, All3Media gross sales government for the Balkans, Greece, Turkey, CIS: “We’re more than happy to be partnering with bTV to convey The Traitors to Bulgaria. I’ve each confidence audiences will discover themselves completely addicted when the brand new sequence launches.”

In the meantime, Fox Leisure World additionally unveiled a raft of content material gross sales throughout Central and Jap Europe.

HRT Croatia secured rights to 2 star-driven factual titles, specifically Yellowstone to Yosemite With Kevin Costner and Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. Within the Czech Republic, FTV Prima acquired “a broad package deal of movies, marking a key partnership in one of many area’s best broadcast markets,” the corporate added. Regional SVOD platform Pickbox Now and channel Pickbox TV acquired a pan-regional package deal of movies, in addition to drama The Hen Sisters, starring Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate, Orange County), Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid’s Story, Good Women Revolt), Lea Thompson (Again to the Future, Switched at Beginning) and Wendie Malick (Younger Sheldon, Shrinking, Simply Shoot Me!). Plus, Poland’s Media4fun has renewed a multi-title content material package deal.



Mentioned Prentiss Fraser, president of Fox Leisure World: “It’s a vital marketplace for our enterprise, and we’re thrilled to help these platforms and channels as they proceed to develop their audiences domestically.”