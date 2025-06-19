The Trial of Karen Read’ Online 2025

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, jurors reached a verdict within the Karen Learn homicide trial: not responsible. Whereas the second-degree homicide trial ended with an acquittal, Learn was discovered responsible on the lesser cost of working a motorcar whereas beneath the affect.

Following her first trial in 2024 and forward of her retrial, which started in April 2025, Investigation Discovery launched a docuseries, A Physique within the Snow: The Trial of Karen Learn. For these trying to rewatch content material surrounding her trial, the five-parter may be streamed on-demand by including Max to an current Hulu subscription (+$9.99/month), or choosing one of many Disney+, Hulu, Max bundles. (See extra on every possibility under.)

First airing over three nights — March 17, 18 and 19, 2025 — the true crime collection facilities across the homicide of police officer John O’Keefe, discovered lifeless on a fellow cop’s entrance garden in 2022. His girlfriend, former faculty lecturer Karen Learn, was first tried in 2024 for allegedly hitting and killing him together with her SUV. She claims to have been framed for the homicide, and on June 18, following her closely televised retrial, she was acquitted of the second-degree homicide cost.

For an additional look into the case, particularly the retrial, take a look at the 30-minute episode of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries Affect x Nightline titled Secrets and techniques within the Snow: The Homicide Retrial of Karen Learn.

The ID docuseries may be streamed on-demand by including Max to an current Hulu subscription (+$9.99/month), or choosing one of many Disney+, Hulu, Max bundles. These embrace Disney+, Hulu and Max with adverts for $16.99/month (43% off), or the three companies with out adverts for $29.99/month (42% off). Be taught extra about every bundle possibility right here.

Easy methods to Stream Extra ID Docuseries On-line With out Cable

Wire-cutters can watch extra from Investigation Discovery on any reside TV streaming service that carries the channel, together with Philo, DirecTV, Hulu + Reside TV and Sling. Since choose streamers are providing free trials and limited-time reductions, viewers can watch an assortment of true crime collection without cost; preserve studying to study extra about every possibility.

Seven-day free trial; $28 and up per thirty days thereafter

Watch the ID channel without cost with a seven-day trial to Philo, one of the vital reasonably priced cable alternate options. It presents greater than 70 entertainment-focused networks, limitless DVR and over 70,000 on-demand titles in its streaming library. After the free trial, the Philo base plan is simply $28 per thirty days.

DirecTV 5-day free trial; packages from $34.99 per thirty days

Investigation Discovery (ID) is included in any of DirecTV’s signature packages: Leisure, Selection, Final or Premier. Plus, DirecTV is providing a five-day free trial for its streaming service. Be taught extra about every plan possibility, together with find out how to construct your individual channel lineup (beginning at simply $34.99 per thirty days), at directv.com.

Hulu Three-day free trial; packages from $82.99 per thirty days

Watch Investigation Discovery without cost with a three-day trial to Hulu + Reside TV, which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, beginning at $82.99 per thirty days. Out there with or with out adverts, the reside TV streamer additionally carries NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS and 90 different main cable information, leisure and sports activities channels.

Sling Packages from $23 for the primary month

New subscribers to Sling’s Blue plan can stream ID at a reduction, because the reside TV streaming service is presently half off for the primary month. This implies new prospects can watch Investigation Discovery and every thing else the Sling Blue plan has to supply for $25.50 for the primary month and $50.99 month-to-month thereafter.