Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley’s Relationship Timeline

Displaying them how it’s performed! Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been sharing the key to their profitable marriage with viewers since Chrisley Is aware of Greatest debuted in 2014.

Earlier than their actuality present, Todd was first married to his highschool sweetheart, Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996. The duo, who known as it quits in 1993, share daughter Lindsie and son Kyle.

After their 1996 nuptials, Todd and Julie expanded their household with son Chase, daughter Savannah and son Grayson. The couple confronted a serious impediment when Julie was identified with breast most cancers in 2012. The South Carolina native underwent a double mastectomy and later entered remission.

Julie has credited her husband for convincing her to get the mammogram that caught the well being scare early, telling The Tennessean in 2018, “He by no means flinched. I really consider that second took our relationship to a complete new degree.”

The pair’s marriage grew to become the main focus of their very own actuality present when USA’s Chrisley Is aware of Greatest premiered in 2014. Todd and Julie have continued to gush about their robust bond each on and off display screen.

“I used to be lucky sufficient to marry the one lady I’ve ever cherished, my greatest buddy, my particular person that really gave me the arrogance to tackle this loopy world and prosper spiritually, emotionally, psychologically and financially, the perfect mom I may have ever hoped to have for our youngsters,” the businessman captioned a Might 2020 Instagram tribute to his spouse.

Throughout an interview with Us Weekly in January 2022, Todd revealed when he realized that Julie was The One for him.

“I knew that I used to be in love together with her the second she walked into my buddy’s home: That’s the primary evening that I met her,” the Georgia native recalled to Us. “And the second she walked within the room, it’s the one time earlier than and since that something had ever taken my breath, aside from once I walked previous a mirror.”

The twosome, who has labored collectively on completely different tasks over the yr, determined to help one another in a wellness partnership as effectively. Todd and Julie who grew to become ambassadors for Nutrisystem in January 2022, famous that it was all about feeling good inside and outside.

“I’m not about weight-reduction plan as a result of I don’t wanna prohibit myself. However with the Nutrisystem plan, I discovered that I didn’t should,” Todd instructed Us, earlier than joking concerning the cons of collaborating with Julie on this system. “On the finish of the day, the one draw back to Nutrisystem is that I truly know how one can repair it myself, which is one thing I’ve by no means needed to do. And now Julie is aware of that I understand how to do it myself and she or he’s determined that I want that form of independence.”

