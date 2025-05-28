Todd, Julie Chrisley’s $30 Million Fraud Trial: Everything to Know

Greater than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley had been charged with a number of counts of financial institution and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Is aware of Finest stars’ trial received underway in Might 2022.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta courtroom on Might 17 for opening statements, throughout which Assistant U.S. Lawyer Annalise Peters alleged that the pair exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow greater than $30 million.

“They made up paperwork they usually lie by way of their tooth to get no matter they need, at any time when they need it,” Peters mentioned in courtroom, claiming that they hid funds from the IRS, based on Insider.

The USA stars’ lawyer, in response, has said that Todd and Julie’s former worker Mark Braddock dedicated the crimes behind the twosome’s again by impersonating Todd after he was fired in 2012. Whereas Peters referred to Braddock as a “fraudster” as she spoke to the jury, she claimed that Todd and Julie’s alleged fraud continued after he was terminated.

“All alongside, the purpose was to cover the cash,” Peters mentioned, alleging that Todd, Julie and Braddock “focused” neighborhood banks and minimize and pasted elements of economic paperwork, a time period known as “scrapbooking.”

Todd, who has been married to Julie since 1996, denied the allegations towards the couple in 2019.

“It began again in 2012, after we found {that a} trusted worker of ours had been stealing from us huge time. I received’t go into particulars, nevertheless it concerned all types of actually dangerous stuff like creating phony paperwork forging our signatures, and threatening different staff with violence in the event that they mentioned something. We even found that he illegally bugged our residence,” he wrote by way of Instagram. “To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony paperwork to the U.S. Lawyer’s workplace and advised them we had dedicated all types of economic crimes, like tax evasion and financial institution fraud. That received their consideration all proper, however as soon as we had an opportunity to elucidate who he was and what he’d executed to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense they usually despatched him on his manner.”

Todd alleged on the time that the previous worker “persuaded a special set of investigators on the U.S. Lawyer’s workplace not solely to reopen the case but in addition to grant him immunity from prosecution for his personal crimes and produce costs towards us.”

He concluded on the time: “I’m telling you all this now as a result of now we have nothing to cover and have executed nothing to be ashamed of. Not solely do we all know we’ve executed nothing mistaken, however we’ve received a ton of exhausting proof and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

