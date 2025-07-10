Weston Gosa Reacts to Whitney Purvis’ Arrest in Manslaughter Case

16 and Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis’ ex-boyfriend Weston Gosa has damaged his silence after her involuntary manslaughter arrest.

“[I hope it] would be the wake-up name Whitney must get the assistance and restoration she wants,” Gosa advised TMZ on Tuesday, July 8. “[My family and I are] deeply unhappy to listen to the information, and our prayers are with the sufferer’s household. We’re praying justice will likely be finished for the sake of the sufferer’s household.”

Us Weekly confirmed sooner or later earlier that Purvis, 33, was arrested on fees together with felony involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute managed substances in reference to the latest dying of John Mark Harris. TMZ additionally reported that Purvis allegedly distributed a drug referred to as tranq, which is a mix of fentanyl and xylazine, that led to Harris’ dying, which was dominated as an overdose.

Purvis was booked in a Georgia jail on Monday, July 7.

“Right now, DEA Atlanta and native legislation enforcement arrested Whitney Purvis in Floyd County, GA on fees of involuntary manslaughter attributable to fentanyl poisoning. This investigation is ongoing,” Jae W. Chung, Appearing Particular Agent in Cost of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) within the Atlanta area division, wrote in a press release. “DEA reminds the general public that almost 70 % of all drug-related deaths contain artificial opioids, like fentanyl. Two milligrams of fentanyl is a probably lethal dose.”

Purvis, who has not publicly addressed the accusations, and Gosa shared son Weston, who died in June. He was 16. (Purvis and Gosa are also mother and father of son River, whereas the MTV star is the mother of son Collin, whose father has not been publicly recognized.)

“That is so laborious to put in writing. My stunning son Weston has handed away,” Purvis wrote through Fb final month. “He was solely 16 years previous. Life is so merciless and unfair. I simply don’t perceive. Oh, my child is gone, and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so good. That is actually my worst nightmare come true.”

Purvis continued on the time, “How do you go on in life after dropping a toddler? I’m in disbelief; this can’t be occurring. I don’t need it to be actual. I might do something simply to carry him. Phrases simply can’t describe the ache I’m feeling.”

She later claimed that Gosa barred her from attending Weston’s funeral, which he denied whereas talking with TMZ on Tuesday.

“We wish to make it very clear we’ve documented medical information to point out that our son was seeing his docs and getting his remedy each day,” Gosa claimed. “The accusations she has made are disgusting and unhappy.”

When you or somebody you understand is fighting substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Psychological Well being Providers Administration (SAMHSA) Nationwide Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).