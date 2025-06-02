What to Know About Investigation Into Hiking Influencer’s Death

An investigation is underway into climbing influencer Hannah Moody’s demise.

“Hannah was first reported lacking round 7:50 p.m. on Might 21 by involved associates who had not heard from her,” the Scottsdale Police Division confirmed in a Might 22 press launch. “Scottsdale officers responded to the trailhead the place she was final seen and positioned her automobile nonetheless within the parking zone. Efforts to achieve her by cellphone or ping her cellphone have been unsuccessful. Officers started search efforts on foot, with drones and help from a Phoenix Police Division helicopter. Search efforts continued for Hannah for about 4 and a half hours till round 11:30 p.m., when the search was known as off for the night.”

The search efforts resumed on Might 22, with greater than 20 officers taking part on bicycles, foot and with the help of drones operated by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Workplace search and rescue group and air unit. Her physique was positioned round 12:05 p.m., about 600 yards off-trail.

Scroll down for the whole lot to know in regards to the investigation into Moody’s demise:

When Was Moody Reported Lacking?

Moody set off for a solo hike on Might 21, when the temperature was 102 levels. She was reported lacking by associates at 7:50 p.m.

When Was Moody’s Physique Discovered?

In the future after she was reported lacking, Moody’s physique was discovered on Might 22.

What Has the Scottsdale Police Division Mentioned In regards to the Investigation?

The Scottsdale Police Division stated in a Might press launch that “detectives and crime scene personnel would conduct a radical investigation to piece collectively what occurred to Hannah and the way she died.”

“Our investigation can be in cooperation with the Maricopa County Workplace of the Medical Examiner, which can in the end decide the reason for demise,” the assertion learn. “The investigation is in its early levels, however there are not any apparent indicators of foul play or trauma at this level.”

What Have Her Beloved Ones Mentioned About Her Dying?

Hannah’s mother, Terri Moody, advised Arizona’s Household in Might that “it’s like a thriller to us proper now” and famous that the household is “making an attempt to piece all of it collectively.”

“We’re all assuming it was heat-related. However that’s inconclusive. There have been no indicators of foul play,” Terri stated. “We don’t know of any circumstances that she had or something like that that may have induced something.”